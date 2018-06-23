Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Vasundhara Raje conferred with ‘Chief Minister of the Year’ award

Vasundhara Raje conferred with ‘Chief Minister of the Year’ award

The award was given at the 52nd Skoch Summit held in New Delhi.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: June 23, 2018 6:11:38 pm
Vasundhara Raje conferred with 'Chief Minister of the Year' award Efforts of the chief minister and state government were appreciated in implementing the prime minister’s Digital India campaign for benefitting the common man, it said. (Express Photo)
Related News

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was on Saturday conferred the ‘Chief Minister of the Year’ award for her remarkable work in e-governance.

The award was given at the 52nd Skoch Summit held in New Delhi.

Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh was the chief guest at the function.

The award was received by Raje’s OSD in advisory council Dr Anuj Saxena and joint director of IT department R L Solanki on her behalf from Skoch Group chairman Sameer Kochhar, according to an official statement issued.

Efforts of the chief minister and state government were appreciated in implementing the prime minister’s Digital India campaign for benefitting the common man, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now