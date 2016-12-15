Vasundhara Raje chooses radio address to list her govt’s achievements

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje chose a radio address to list her government’s achievements and welfare projects after completing three years in office on Wednesday. She invited people to share their views and ask questions during the broadcast on the All India Radio.

Ruling BJP leaders and others, including Rajasthan Women Commission chief Suman Sharma, called to share their suggestions and views with Raje. “There is a false perception that the CM is distant and disconnected from the people. The interview-cum-calls programme was to correct this image,” a party leader said. Among those who called was party leader Vikas Sharma from Kota, who thanked the chief minister for her initiatives. The programme opened with a voice-over narrating Raje’s journey, her struggles and how she assumes various roles of a daughter, sister and mother to the state’s people.

Raje recounted how a woman recently stopped her at Jaipur’s SMS hospital, where her husband was undergoing treatment after suffering a heart attack. She said he could undergo a cashless operation thanks to Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana.

A caller, Shweta Upadhyaya, called first to inquire about nutrition after Raje invited people to share their ‘mann ki baat’ through views and questions. Raje responded citing improving figures.

Jaipur’s Sanjay Kaushik, who is associated with travel business, told Raje that the tourism sector was in “doldrums” and called for aggressive promotion. Subhash from Bikaner said that they live “14-15 km from Khajuwala tehsil in Bikaner but till now we do not have roads, water or electricity connection”. Raje asked him to share details with the local MLA and promised she would address their problems. Another caller complained that the government had neglected Jodhpur. Raje insisted it was not so and added that January 26 celebrations will be held in Jodhpur.

Raje declined to comment when Sitaram Sharma from Jhunjhunu rued lack of transparency in teacher transfers.

