Monday, July 18, 2022

People hurt when they needed relief: Varun Gandhi on GST on pre-packaged food items

A 5 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) has kicked in on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses, and flour weighing less than 25 kg.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 5:46:36 pm
BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (File photo)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday criticised imposing GST on packaged food items such as milk, curd, and rice, saying this will hurt people already struggling with “record-breaking unemployment”.

The Union Finance Ministry issued a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the levy of the GST on items ranging from cereals and pulses to curd, butter, and ‘lassi’.

Gandhi tweeted, “This decision taken amid record-breaking unemployment will put more financial burden on the middle-class families, especially struggling youngsters living in rented houses. We are hurting them at a time when they needed relief.”

