Why is Ganga polluted despite spending Rs 11,000 crore, asks Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday raised questions on the success of ‘Namami Gange’, the NDA government’s flagship scheme, and asked why the Ganga river is polluted even after spending Rs 11,000 crore.

The Namami Gange programme, which comes under the Jal Shakti Ministry headed by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, was launched by the government in 2014-15. The government had allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the scheme for the 2015-2020 period.

गंगा हमारे लिए सिर्फ नदी नहीं, ‘मां’ है। करोड़ों देशवासियों के जीवन, धर्म और अस्तित्व का आधार है मां गंगा। इसलिए नमामि गंगे पर 20,000 करोड़ का बजट बना। 11,000 करोड़ खर्च के बावजूद प्रदूषण क्यों? गंगा तो जीवनदायिनी है, फिर गंदे पानी के कारण मछलियों की मौत क्यों? जवाबदेही किसकी? pic.twitter.com/fcSsO7VP0N — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 26, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Raising questions on the success of the scheme, Gandhi also asked who was accountable for the condition of the river.

“Ganga hamaare liye sirf nadee nahin, maa hai. Karodon deshavaasiyon ke jeevan, dharm aur astitv ka aadhaar hai Maa Ganga. Isliye Namami Gange par Rs 20,000 karod ka budget bana. (Ganga is not just a river for us, (she) is (our) mother. Mother Ganga is the basis of life, religion and existence of crores of countrymen. That is why a budget of Rs 20,000 crore was allocated for Namami Gange),” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“Rs 11,000 karod kharch ke baavajood pradooshan kyon? Ganga toh jeevandaayinee hai, phir gande paani ke kaaran machhliyon ki maut kyon? Javaabadehee kiski? (Why is it polluted despite spending Rs 11,000 crore? Ganga is a life giver, then why are fishes dying (here) because of dirty water? Whose accountability?),” Gandhi asked.

Gandhi also attached a video with his tweet.