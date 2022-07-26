scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Why is Ganga polluted despite spending Rs 11,000 crore, asks Varun Gandhi

BJP MP raises questions on the success of the Centre’s Namami Gange programme.

Written by Harikishan Sharma | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 2:00:44 pm
Varun GandhiRaising questions on the success of the scheme, Gandhi also asked who was accountable for the condition of the river. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastava)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday raised questions on the success of ‘Namami Gange’, the NDA government’s flagship scheme, and asked why the Ganga river is polluted even after spending Rs 11,000 crore.

The Namami Gange programme, which comes under the Jal Shakti Ministry headed by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, was launched by the government in 2014-15. The government had allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the scheme for the 2015-2020 period.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Raising questions on the success of the scheme, Gandhi also asked who was accountable for the condition of the river.

“Ganga hamaare liye sirf nadee nahin, maa hai. Karodon deshavaasiyon ke jeevan, dharm aur astitv ka aadhaar hai Maa Ganga. Isliye Namami Gange par Rs 20,000 karod ka budget bana. (Ganga is not just a river for us, (she) is (our) mother. Mother Ganga is the basis of life, religion and existence of crores of countrymen. That is why a budget of Rs 20,000 crore was allocated for Namami Gange),” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“Rs 11,000 karod kharch ke baavajood pradooshan kyon? Ganga toh jeevandaayinee hai, phir gande paani ke kaaran machhliyon ki maut kyon? Javaabadehee kiski? (Why is it polluted despite spending Rs 11,000 crore? Ganga is a life giver, then why are fishes dying (here) because of dirty water? Whose accountability?),” Gandhi asked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

Gandhi also attached a video with his tweet.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Celebrating President Murmu to spotlighting CJI media concerns
From the Urdu Press

Celebrating President Murmu to spotlighting CJI media concerns

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh can reunite, says Haryana CM Khattar

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh can reunite, says Haryana CM Khattar

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?
Explained

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?

20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'
From The Archives

20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'

Premium
I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement