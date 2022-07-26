Why is Ganga polluted despite spending Rs 11,000 crore, asks Varun Gandhi

July 26, 2022 2:00:44 pm
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday raised questions on the success of ‘Namami Gange’, the NDA government’s flagship scheme, and asked why the Ganga river is polluted even after spending Rs 11,000 crore.
The Namami Gange programme, which comes under the Jal Shakti Ministry headed by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, was launched by the government in 2014-15. The government had allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the scheme for the 2015-2020 period.
गंगा हमारे लिए सिर्फ नदी नहीं, ‘मां’ है। करोड़ों देशवासियों के जीवन, धर्म और अस्तित्व का आधार है मां गंगा।
इसलिए नमामि गंगे पर 20,000 करोड़ का बजट बना। 11,000 करोड़ खर्च के बावजूद प्रदूषण क्यों?
गंगा तो जीवनदायिनी है, फिर गंदे पानी के कारण मछलियों की मौत क्यों? जवाबदेही किसकी? pic.twitter.com/fcSsO7VP0N
— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 26, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Raising questions on the success of the scheme, Gandhi also asked who was accountable for the condition of the river.
“Ganga hamaare liye sirf nadee nahin, maa hai. Karodon deshavaasiyon ke jeevan, dharm aur astitv ka aadhaar hai Maa Ganga. Isliye Namami Gange par Rs 20,000 karod ka budget bana. (Ganga is not just a river for us, (she) is (our) mother. Mother Ganga is the basis of life, religion and existence of crores of countrymen. That is why a budget of Rs 20,000 crore was allocated for Namami Gange),” Gandhi said in a tweet.
“Rs 11,000 karod kharch ke baavajood pradooshan kyon? Ganga toh jeevandaayinee hai, phir gande paani ke kaaran machhliyon ki maut kyon? Javaabadehee kiski? (Why is it polluted despite spending Rs 11,000 crore? Ganga is a life giver, then why are fishes dying (here) because of dirty water? Whose accountability?),” Gandhi asked.
Subscriber Only Stories
Gandhi also attached a video with his tweet.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Celebrating President Murmu to spotlighting CJI media concerns
20 years after Kargil: 'Treated 75 injured in peak of battle, all lived to tell the tale'Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Income Tax Returns: From house rent to donations; key tax deductions which can be availed
Pune trainer aircraft crash-landing: Police to base their probe on DGCA findings
Ashishkumar Chauhan quits as BSE chief; committee to manage affairs for interim period
Explained: Why, despite a €1.3 billion debt, Barcelona are on a summer spending spree
Protest against ED summons to Sonia: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders detained in Delhi
Crew member finds snake head served in an in-flight meal. Watch video
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha averting clash with KGF Chapter 2: ‘We got saved’
Aditi Vinayak Dravid on her Best Actress win at Berlin Film Festival: ‘My performance in Ijaad has placed a benchmark’
Baking star Paul Hollywood returns to the classic recipes
Ground report: Rape at New Delhi Railway Station puts question mark on security, crime spot was under nose of security personnel
From the Urdu Press: Celebrating President Murmu to spotlighting CJI media concerns to telling Zubair story