Wife moves court against BJD MP, accuses him of physical and mental torture

The couple have worked together in multiple Odia films even after their marriage in 2014. (Facebook/Anubhav Mohanty)

Former Odia film actor Varsha Priyadarshini has moved court against her actor-turned-MP husband, Anubhav Mohanty, accusing him of physical and mental torture. Mohanty is Biju Janta Dal’s deputy chief whip in the Lok Sabha and a national spokesperson for the party.

Priyadarshini has filed a petition in the court of Sub Divisional Magistrate of Cuttack under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and has alleged that her husband used to hit and abuse her after getting drunk. She has also accused that Mohanty and his family members of not allowing her to act in films.

The couple have worked together in multiple Odia films even after their marriage in 2014. Recounting recent events, Priyadarshini has alleged, “After coming back from Delhi, my husband became violent and shouted at me. On June 7, my husband and his father rebuked me in filthy language for two hours. On June 11, my husband asked me to agree for mutual divorce and threatened me with dire consequences if I did not agree.” She has also accused him of being a womaniser.

She has urged the court to direct Mohanty to pay compensation for the loss of her income, medical expenses, rent money and monthly maintenance totalling to Rs 15 crore. The hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday. Priyadarshini has also filed a separate petition under section 6 of the Hindu Marriage Act for restitution of conjugal rights.

Mohanty, howeve,r has denied receiving any legal notice in the matter. “I have not received any notice in the matter, so I can not comment,” Mohanty said.

