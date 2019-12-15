‘Varsha night club gang’ of Fadnavis plotted against BJP mass leaders: Anil Gote

Gote alleged the ‘Varsha night club’ gang of Fadnavis had brought “bure din” (bad days) for the state BJP. (File) Gote alleged the ‘Varsha night club’ gang of Fadnavis had brought “bure din” (bad days) for the state BJP. (File)

FORMER BJP MLA Anil Gote has accused then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his “coterie” of conspiring against mass leaders like Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde. Gote, who recently joined NCP, dubbed then CM’s official residence, where he claimed “conspiracies” were planned, as “Varsha night club”.

His statement on December 12 had come on a day when Munde and Khadse virtually raised a banner of revolt against Fadnavis, without taking his name.

Gote alleged the ‘Varsha night club’ gang of Fadnavis had brought “bure din” (bad days) for the state BJP. “Fadnavis sidelined mass leaders like Eknath Khadse, Pankaja Munde, Prakash Mehta, Raj Purohit and others and promoted the coterie of Girish Mahajan, Jaykumar Rawal, Prasad Lad, Pravin Darekar, Ram Kadam and others, who would meet at Varsha after 10 pm everyday and conspire to strengthen the local opponents of the mass leaders,” he alleged.

Gote claimed that senior leaders were denied ticket to contest the state elections. “Those close to Fadnavis played the same game against me,” he said while claiming that he joined NCP as he was “fed up” with the conspiracies of this “Varsha night club”.

The BJP, meanwhile, termed Gote’s allegations as baseless. “We don’t give importance to Gote. When he was associated with BJP, he minced no words in attacking NCP president Sharad Pawar. In 2018, he wanted BJP to help his panel in the local bodies elections held in Dhule Municipal Corporation. As his panel lost, he blamed BJP,” said a party leader.

On Pankaja blaming Fadnavis for her defeat to her cousin, NCP’s Dhananjay Munde, from Parli in the state polls, a BJP leader said: “BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had campaigned for Pankaja in Parli. Central and state leaders went out of their way to ensure she can fight Dhananjay Munde. Now, if she is accusing the BJP, does it mean Modi and Shah plotted her defeat?”

“Pankaja got everything on a platter. In 2009, she was given ticket by her father Gopinath Munde to contest from Parli. What was her contribution till then in the party? The decision led to a division in the family as Dhananjay Munde was upset. Gradually, he left BJP and joined NCP…”

