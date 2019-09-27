Varnika Kundu stalking case: Defence counsel of Vikas Barala seeks discarding of supplementary chargesheet

The defense counsel of Vikas Barala — who is facing charges for stalking Varnika Kundu, daughter of an IAS Officer — has moved an application in the Chandigarh district court for discarding the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Chandigarh Police in July, alleging it to be “unethical and illegal move”.

The application has been filed in the Court of Varun Nagpal, ACJM (Additional Chief Judicial Magistate), Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the court has issued notice to the Chandigarh Police to file a reply in the matter on the next scheduled date, October 29.

As per the application moved by the counsel for Vikas Barala, Advocate Rabindra Pandit has argued that the supplementary chargesheet in the matter has been filed just to fill up lacunas left in the prosecution case. It has been argued that the prosecution has filed the supplementary chargesheet on the application filed by the counsel of the complainant before the Police Authority without getting the same forwarded from the State Counsel.

The defense counsel further argued that during the course of cross examination of Varnika Kundu, a well-founded suggestion was advanced by the defense counsel wherein it was suggested to Varnika that on the night of alleged incident, as per her Cell ID, she was in the area of Fatehpur village, Chamkaur Sahib, Ropar, Punjab and not at Chandigarh as claimed by her. Since the complainant was well aware that the defense would bring on the record the facts of mobile phone ID by a leading congent and convincing evidence in due course of time, the counsel for the complainant moved an application with a view to getting the matter re-investigated at the fag end of on going trial.

Through the supplementary chargesheet, the prosecution is intending to prove on record that Varnika Kundu was not in the area of Ropar but was at Chandigarh and for that reason the Nodal officer has been cited as additional witnesses, who had come with alleged classification that earlier the tower Cell ID given by the Nodal officer Munish Bindra was wrongly given and the same should be taken as human error, the defense argued.

“ The cunning move of the prosecution is nothing but sheer misuse of law and is unethical, and thus the supplementary charge sheet with the witnesses and record which is required to be proved should be discharged by rejecting it,” the defense counsel told the court.

Advocate Rabindra Pandit, defense counsel of Barala and Ashish Kumar said that “Police was not supposed to be guided by the complainant, and Police cannot collect that evidence by virtue of which improvements in their case can be made. “

Special Public Prosecutor, Manu Kaka, said, “Defense cannot have control over the investigation. We are yet to receive the application copy, and then we will file a reply in the Court”

In the supplementary charge sheet filed in July, a new report of Varnika’s mobile tower location, the CFSL report of accused Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar, statements of Varnika’s friend given to Police, were submitted. The charge sheet is attached with the GPS report of Varnika’s mobile tower location on the day of the incident. The fresh report of her location is found to be near the MC waterworks building at Sector 4, Chandigarh.