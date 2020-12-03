Varavara Rao to remain at Nanavati Hospital till December 15: Bombay High Court

Telugu writer-poet Varavara Rao. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said “some improvements are there” in the condition of Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao, accused in the Elgar Parishad case, but he would continue to remain at Nanavati Hospital till further orders.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik said it would hear the petition filed by Rao seeking bail on medical grounds and another filed by his wife Hemalatha seeking that he be shifted to Nanavati hospital from jail for medical treatment on December 15.

The bench perused a medical report submitted by the Nanavati hospital, where Rao was admitted on November 18. “There is some slight improvement. He shall continue to remain admitted there further orders,” the court said.

“Pursuant to November 19 order, Rao is in Nanavati hospital. Since the matter is adjourned to December 15, Rao may not be discharged from Nanavati hospital without informing court. Earlier order (related to visit of family members) shall continue,” the court said.

Rao had been in and out of the state-run JJ hospital in the city and the Taloja prison hospital since his arrest in June 2018. On July 16, Rao tested positive for coronavirus and was shifted to the Nanavati hospital. He was discharged on July 30 and sent back to the prison.

On November 19, the Bombay High Court allowed Rao to seek treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for 15 days. The HC directed the state government to bear the expenses of his treatment, and said that his family, including the petitioner in the case, his wife P Hemalatha, could meet him as per hospital protocol.

The direction came after Rao’s lawyer, senior advocate Indira Jaising, had told the court that Rao was suffering from dementia and a urinary tract infection and his condition was deteriorating without proper medical care at the hospital.

Rao was first transferred to JJ Hospital in May after he had fallen unconscious in jail. Jaising submitted to the court that he was discharged at that time “pre-maturely” as a bail application on medical grounds was pending before the special NIA court. The bail plea was subsequently rejected.

