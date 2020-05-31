Varavara Rao tests negative for Covid, court seeks medical report

Hospital authorities said he tested negative for Covid-19 and that he is stable. Hospital authorities said he tested negative for Covid-19 and that he is stable.

A SPECIAL court has directed Mumbai’s JJ Hospital to submit a report on the health of poet Varavara Rao, who was arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case. Rao, 81, was rushed to the state-run hospital on Thursday after falling unconscious at Taloja central jail, where he was lodged.

Hospital authorities said he tested negative for Covid-19 and that he is stable. “He is stable as of now and is being evaluated. He had dizziness, which seems to have been a vertigo attack,” a senior hospital doctor said.

Rao’s lawyer, R Satyanaraya, moved a plea before the special court on Saturday seeking directions for the report to be submitted, since the court is hearing an interim bail application filed by him. The plea also said neither his wife nor lawyer were informed about his condition when he was sent to JJ Hospital.

