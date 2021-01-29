Varavara Rao bail: Bombay HC asks NIA about apprehensions

Emphasising the need to strike a balance between right of a prisoner to have a healthy life and the facilities available for treating ailing inmates in jails, the Bombay High Court Thursday sought to know from the NIA about its apprehensions if octogenarian Elgaar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao is released on bail.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale was hearing a plea filed by Rao’s wife Pendyala Hemalath, seeking his bail on grounds of poor health.

Justice Pitale sought to know from the NIA what were its apprehensions if Rao was allowed to go home in view of his advanced age. “The court is faced with this situation. If we reject bail and if such a [medical emergency] situation happens, he will again have to be sent to hospital. Whether continued detention is detrimental to health of undertrials is what we are examining,” Justice Pitale said. The bench asked NIA why Rao cannot be granted bail with stringent conditions.