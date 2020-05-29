Varavara Rao, arrested in Elgar Parishad case, admitted in JJ Hospital

Rao, who was arrested in 2018, was shifted from Pune to Mumbai in February after the case was transferred from the Pune police to the National Investigation Agency. Rao, who was arrested in 2018, was shifted from Pune to Mumbai in February after the case was transferred from the Pune police to the National Investigation Agency.

P Varavara Rao, the 81-year-old writer-poet arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, has been admitted to JJ Hospital.

Rao was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening from Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai where he was lodged after he complained of giddiness and fell unconscious in his cell. Hospital authorities said he is currently stable.

“His swab was taken for a Covid-19 test Thursday and a report is likely to be available Saturday,” said an official. His legal representatives said they were not informed about Rao being shifted to a hospital nor were his family members told about it.

Rao, who was arrested in 2018, was shifted from Pune to Mumbai in February after the case was transferred from the Pune police to the National Investigation Agency.

Owing to his age and previous illnesses, Rao has filed for interim bail before the special court citing his vulnerability to Covid-19. The jail authorities have so far not submitted his medical reports called for by the court, before deciding on the plea.

On Thursday, the court directed the jail superintendent to submit a report about the medical examination of Rao. The NIA has opposed the bail stating that since he is booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, there is no provision for bail. His bail plea will be heard on June 2.

