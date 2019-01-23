Crafting an India Story

On the sidelines of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 55 kiosks at the trade facilitation centre. The Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, located about 4 km from the city, aims to facilitate weavers, artisans and exporters in promoting handlooms and handicrafts. Raghavendra Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, says, “The stalls will be given to artisans on rotational basis, for six months each, and have been designed by NIFT. All the artisans and weavers here are national awardees and Kabir awardees.” The complex also houses a textiles and handicrafts museum, along with a sculpture and photograph gallery. The piece de resistance is a 22-minute light show on the facade, which will be held every evening, free of cost. EFS