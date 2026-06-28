Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat train schedule revised: Check new timings, stops, travel time, ticket price

Indian Railways has revised the schedule of the Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express. Check the updated timings, route, stoppages, travel time and ticket price.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Indian Railways has revised the timetable of the 49th Vande Bharat Express. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)Indian Railways has revised the timetable of the 49th Vande Bharat Express. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)
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Indian Railways Vande Bharat train: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of the country’s 49th Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024, this Vande Bharat train runs between Varanasi and Ranchi. The semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. It commenced commercial run on March 18, 2024.

Also Read | 15-minute current booking rule boosts Vande Bharat train ridership across Southern Railway

Varanasi to Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers, Distance, Travel Time

Train number 20888/20887 Varanasi-Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express runs every day except Tuesday. It covers a distance of 536 km in 07:50 hrs.

Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat train: Stoppages, Speed

During its journey between Varanasi and Ranchi, train number 20888/20887 Vande Bharat Express stops at eight railway stations. These are: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, Parasnath, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

According to the national transporter, train number 20888 Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express runs at an average speed of 68.83 kmph. The train number 20887 Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express runs at an average speed of 68.48 kmph.

Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train: Timings

The Northern Railway (NR) has revised the timing of train number 20888 at Varanasi railway station. The new timetable will come into effect from September 2, 2026. Currently, the train departs from Varanasi at 16:05 hrs. From September 2, the train will leave Varanasi at 15:55 hrs. There is no change in the schedule beyond Varanasi.

Train 20888: Varanasi–Ranchi Vande Bharat Express — Revised Departure

Effective from JCO 02.09.2026 | Ex. Varanasi | No change beyond Varanasi
Existing Timing
Varanasi
Station Code: BSB
16:05
Departure
Revised Timing
Varanasi
Station Code: BSB
15:55
Departure
Time Advanced By
10 Minutes Earlier
Note: No change in timings beyond Varanasi | Revised departure effective from JCO 02.09.2026 | Arrival at Varanasi remains unchanged (----)
Express InfoGenIE

Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Ticket price

The Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express offers two seating options: AC Chair Cars and Executive Chair Cars. The ticket price for travelling in an AC Chair Car between Varanasi and Ranchi is Rs 1,470. For an Executive Chair Car, this comes up to Rs 2,695.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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