Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat train schedule revised: Check new timings, stops, travel time, ticket price

Indian Railways has revised the timetable of the 49th Vande Bharat Express. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)

Indian Railways Vande Bharat train: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of the country’s 49th Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024, this Vande Bharat train runs between Varanasi and Ranchi. The semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. It commenced commercial run on March 18, 2024.

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Varanasi to Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Train numbers, Distance, Travel Time

Train number 20888/20887 Varanasi-Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express runs every day except Tuesday. It covers a distance of 536 km in 07:50 hrs.

Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat train: Stoppages, Speed

During its journey between Varanasi and Ranchi, train number 20888/20887 Vande Bharat Express stops at eight railway stations. These are: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, Parasnath, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.