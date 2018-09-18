PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 500 crore in Varanasi

The announcement for the development projects comes a day after Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in Varanasi, meeting schoolchildren and participating in social service activities across the city. (Photo: PTI) The announcement for the development projects comes a day after Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in Varanasi, meeting schoolchildren and participating in social service activities across the city. (Photo: PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced development projects worth more than Rs 500 crore. The projects primarily focus on improvising transport facilities, connecting Varanasi to various parts of the country through railways, roadways as well as inland waterways. Modi also announced plans to make Varanasi a world-class medical hub.

“Four years ago, we embarked upon the journey to develop Kashi and today, the difference of four years is clearly visible. You people are witness to those times when Kashi was neglected and left at the mercy of gods in the previous regimes,” said PM Modi.

चार वर्ष पहले जब काशीवासी, बदलाव के इस संकल्प को लेकर निकले थे, तब और आज में अंतर स्पष्ट दिखता है। वरना आप तो उस व्यवस्था के गवाह रहे हैं जब हमारी काशी को भोले के भरोसे, अपने हाल पर छोड़ दिया गया था: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 18, 2018

The announcement for the development projects comes a day after Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in Varanasi, meeting schoolchildren and participating in social service activities across the city. With opposition targeting the Prime Minister for development especially in Varanasi, Modi spoke for over 40 minutes focusing on development projects, and told people of Varanasi “hisab dene aya hun” “payi payi ka pal pal ka”.

The Prime Minister announced plans to develop new cancer and ‘super speciality hospitals’ that will provide modern treatment techniques to patients. He also talked about the foundations that were laid for Vedic Science Centre as well as Atal Incubation Centre in Varanasi.

Inaugurating key development projects in Kashi. Watch. https://t.co/0jFvIq0RTi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2018

The Prime Minister said it is not merely urban development that is being targeted by the government but emphasis is bein been laid to promote development of rural areas around Varanasi. He promised that all villages will soon be provided with basic amenities of bijli, sadak, paani (electricity, road and water).

