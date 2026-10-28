Railway Board gives nod to Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train, set for launch soon

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the new semi-high-speed train is set to transform overnight travel between the two cities.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Delhi to Varanasi

Currently, two pairs of Vande Bharat Chair Car trains are operational between New Delhi and Varanasi. Both the trains have been running at full capacity since their inception. Following the approval, the new train service is expected to be launched soon. The orange-and-grey-coloured train will be maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR).