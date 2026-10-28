Railway Board gives nod to Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train, set for launch soon

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the new semi-high-speed train is set to transform overnight travel between the two cities.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Delhi to Varanasi
Currently, two pairs of Vande Bharat Chair Car trains are operational between New Delhi and Varanasi. Both the trains have been running at full capacity since their inception. Following the approval, the new train service is expected to be launched soon. The orange-and-grey-coloured train will be maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR).
Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Distance, Travel time, Route
Train number 27421/27422 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi will cover around 760 km in 9 hours and 30 minutes. The train will have 16 coaches, offering three classes of accommodation: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The train will run via Kanpur Central.
According to the Railway Board letter, during its journey between Varanasi and New Delhi, train number 27421/27422 Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will stop at four stations en route. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad.
Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Timings, Frequency
Train number 27421 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6:10 am the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Fridays.
In the return direction, train number 27422 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7:10 am the following day. It will run six days a week, except on Saturdays.
Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: timings, stops and days
The Railway Board has approved train 27421/27422, a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. It will run overnight in both directions, six days a week. The start date is yet to be announced.
6
days a week in each direction
4
stops on the way
9h 20m
Varanasi to New Delhi
9h 30m
New Delhi to Varanasi
27421Varanasi to New Delhi
Leaves Varanasi at night and reaches New Delhi the next morning.
Journey time: 9 h 20 min
VaranasiDep 20:50
Prayagraj22:35 to 22:40
Kanpur Central00:40 to 00:45
Aligarh03:55 to 03:57
Ghaziabad03:28 to 03:30
New DelhiArr 06:10
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from Varanasi on Fridays.
27422New Delhi to Varanasi
Leaves New Delhi at night and reaches Varanasi the next morning.
Journey time: 9 h 30 min
New DelhiDep 21:40
Ghaziabad22:13 to 22:15
Aligarh23:20 to 23:22
Kanpur Central23:20 to 23:22
Prayagraj05:05 to 05:10
VaranasiArr 07:10
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from New Delhi on Saturdays.
Times are in 24-hour format. At stops on the way, the first time is arrival and the second is departure.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More