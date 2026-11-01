Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking begins: check station-wise fare

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: As ticket booking begins for India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, passengers are eager to check the fare for the semi-high-speed service between Varanasi and New Delhi. Designed for high-speed performance, this premium train is capable of attaining a maximum speed of 180 kmph; however, on the Varanasi-New Delhi route, it will operate at a speed of up to 130 kmph to 160 kmph. The Northern Railway (NR) zone will operate and maintain the train.

Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper regular run

According to the Ministry of Railways, train number 27421/27422 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will commence its commercial journey from Monday (November 2, 2026).