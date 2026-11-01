Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking begins: check station-wise fare

Ticket booking for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train has begun. Passengers can check the class-wise fares, with Third AC tickets priced at Rs 1,915, Second AC at Rs 2,470 and First AC at Rs 3,030.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readNov 1, 2026 09:04 AM IST
Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train was flagged off by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train was flagged off by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Make us preferred source on Google

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: As ticket booking begins for India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, passengers are eager to check the fare for the semi-high-speed service between Varanasi and New Delhi. Designed for high-speed performance, this premium train is capable of attaining a maximum speed of 180 kmph; however, on the Varanasi-New Delhi route, it will operate at a speed of up to 130 kmph to 160 kmph. The Northern Railway (NR) zone will operate and maintain the train.

Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper regular run

According to the Ministry of Railways, train number 27421/27422 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will commence its commercial journey from Monday (November 2, 2026).

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421) will operate on all days of the week except Friday, whereas the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27422) will run on all days except Saturday.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train to start regular service from Monday

Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Varanasi and New Delhi, this new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will halt at four railway stations. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad.

Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Ticket price

The Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.

The train will have 16 coaches, offering three classes of accommodation: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The ticket fare for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is Rs 1,915 for Third AC (3A), Rs 2,470 for Second AC (2A) and Rs 3,030 for First AC (1A).

Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Fare Chart

Fares from Varanasi to each listed stop on the route, in Third AC, Second AC and First AC.
Third AC
₹1,915
Varanasi to New Delhi
Second AC
₹2,470
Varanasi to New Delhi
First AC
₹3,030
Varanasi to New Delhi
Fares from Varanasi, stop by stop
To3AC2AC1AC
Prayagraj
₹1,010₹1,305₹1,600
Kanpur Central
₹1,010₹1,305₹1,600
Aligarh
₹1,590₹2,050₹2,515
New Delhi
₹1,915₹2,470₹3,030
The bar shows the Third AC fare compared with the full Varanasi–New Delhi fare.
Source: Indian Railways
Express InfoGenIE
HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Features

  • Total coaches: 16 (11 coaches 3 Tier; 4 coaches 2 Tier; 1 coach 1AC)
  • Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
  • Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
  • Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
  • Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
  • Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
  • Kavach and Emergency talk-back system
  • Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation
  • Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments