Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking begins: check station-wise fare

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Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: As ticket booking begins for India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, passengers are eager to check the fare for the semi-high-speed service between Varanasi and New Delhi. Designed for high-speed performance, this premium train is capable of attaining a maximum speed of 180 kmph; however, on the Varanasi-New Delhi route, it will operate at a speed of up to 130 kmph to 160 kmph. The Northern Railway (NR) zone will operate and maintain the train.
According to the Ministry of Railways, train number 27421/27422 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will commence its commercial journey from Monday (November 2, 2026).
The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421) will operate on all days of the week except Friday, whereas the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27422) will run on all days except Saturday.
During its journey between Varanasi and New Delhi, this new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will halt at four railway stations. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad.
The Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.
The train will have 16 coaches, offering three classes of accommodation: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The ticket fare for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is Rs 1,915 for Third AC (3A), Rs 2,470 for Second AC (2A) and Rs 3,030 for First AC (1A).