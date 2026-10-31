Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train to start regular service from Monday

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train will begin regular commercial operations on November 2, 2026, with ticket bookings opening shortly. Check route, timings, stoppages and booking details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 31, 2026 08:44 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Image: Railways)UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Image: Railways)
Make us preferred source on Google

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train commercial service: The newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and New Delhi will begin regular commercial operations on Monday, November 2, 2026. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the train from Varanasi railway station on Saturday. It is the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train in Uttar Pradesh and the second in the country. The Northern Railway (NR) zone will operate and maintain the service.

Currently, two pairs of Vande Bharat Chair Car trains are operational between New Delhi and Varanasi. Both the trains have been running at full capacity since their inception.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for the North Central Railway (NCR) zone, has confirmed the development. “From 2nd November, regular run will commence,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper to benefit entire Purvanchal region: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train ticket booking

Ticket bookings for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to begin shortly. The ticket can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Distance, Travel time, Route

Train number 27421/27422 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi will cover around 760 km in 9 hours and 30 minutes. The train will have 16 coaches, offering three classes of accommodation: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The train will run via Kanpur Central.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Stoppages

According to the Railway Board letter, during its journey between Varanasi and New Delhi, train number 27421/27422 Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will stop at four stations en route. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Timings, Frequency

Train number 27421 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6:10 am the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Fridays.

Story continues below this ad

In the return direction, train number 27422 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7:10 am the following day. It will run six days a week, except on Saturdays.

 

Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: timings, stops and days

The Railway Board has approved train 27421/27422, a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. It will run overnight in both directions, six days a week. The start date is yet to be announced.
6
days a week in each direction
4
stops on the way
9h 20m
Varanasi to New Delhi
9h 30m
New Delhi to Varanasi
27421Varanasi to New Delhi
Leaves Varanasi at night and reaches New Delhi the next morning.
Journey time: 9 h 20 min
  1. VaranasiDep 20:50
  2. Prayagraj22:35 to 22:40
  3. Kanpur Central00:40 to 00:45
  4. Aligarh03:55 to 03:57
  5. Ghaziabad03:28 to 03:30
  6. New DelhiArr 06:10
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from Varanasi on Fridays.
27422New Delhi to Varanasi
Leaves New Delhi at night and reaches Varanasi the next morning.
Journey time: 9 h 30 min
  1. New DelhiDep 21:40
  2. Ghaziabad22:13 to 22:15
  3. Aligarh23:20 to 23:22
  4. Kanpur Central23:20 to 23:22
  5. Prayagraj05:05 to 05:10
  6. VaranasiArr 07:10
Runs 6 days a week
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
No service from New Delhi on Saturdays.
Times are in 24-hour format. At stops on the way, the first time is arrival and the second is departure.
Source: Ministry of Railways (Railway Board)
Express InfoGenIE
 
HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Features

  • Total coaches: 16 (11 coaches 3 Tier; 4 coaches 2 Tier; 1 coach 1AC)
  • Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
  • Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
  • Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
  • Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
  • Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
  • Kavach and Emergency talk-back system
  • Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation
  • Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments