Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train to start regular service from Monday

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Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train commercial service: The newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and New Delhi will begin regular commercial operations on Monday, November 2, 2026. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the train from Varanasi railway station on Saturday. It is the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train in Uttar Pradesh and the second in the country. The Northern Railway (NR) zone will operate and maintain the service.
Currently, two pairs of Vande Bharat Chair Car trains are operational between New Delhi and Varanasi. Both the trains have been running at full capacity since their inception.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for the North Central Railway (NCR) zone, has confirmed the development. “From 2nd November, regular run will commence,” he said.
Ticket bookings for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to begin shortly. The ticket can be booked through two modes: online and offline. For online booking, passengers can reserve tickets via the IRCTC website or through the Rail Connect and RailOne apps. For offline booking, travellers need to visit the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations.
Train number 27421/27422 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi will cover around 760 km in 9 hours and 30 minutes. The train will have 16 coaches, offering three classes of accommodation: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The train will run via Kanpur Central.
According to the Railway Board letter, during its journey between Varanasi and New Delhi, train number 27421/27422 Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will stop at four stations en route. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad.
Train number 27421 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6:10 am the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Fridays.
In the return direction, train number 27422 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7:10 am the following day. It will run six days a week, except on Saturdays.