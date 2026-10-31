Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train to start regular service from Monday

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train commercial service: The newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and New Delhi will begin regular commercial operations on Monday, November 2, 2026. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the train from Varanasi railway station on Saturday. It is the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train in Uttar Pradesh and the second in the country. The Northern Railway (NR) zone will operate and maintain the service.

Currently, two pairs of Vande Bharat Chair Car trains are operational between New Delhi and Varanasi. Both the trains have been running at full capacity since their inception.