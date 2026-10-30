Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: How UP’s new semi-high-speed train could transform overnight rail travel

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Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper launch: The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and New Delhi is set to be launched tomorrow, October 31. It will be the first Vande Bharat Sleeper service in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Railways, the train will depart from Varanasi at around 9 PM and reach New Delhi at around 6 AM.
The overnight service has been designed to allow passengers to travel comfortably at night while making better use of their daytime hours. According to the Railways, it will offer a convenient travel option for students, professionals, traders and families.
The Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper will further improve rail connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, with stops at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. It is also expected to provide a more convenient travel option for tourists and pilgrims visiting Kashi.
According to North Central Railway, the new service will add an overnight travel option to a corridor that has been served by the Vande Bharat Express since 2019. The sleeper train will feature comfortable berths, charging points, modern toilets, dedicated luggage space and CCTV surveillance to improve passenger comfort and safety.
For pilgrims, tourists, students and families, the new train is expected to make travel between New Delhi and Kashi easier. Varanasi attracts visitors from across the country for its religious and cultural significance. The city is home to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the famous Ganga Aarti and historic ghats. Tourists can also explore Sarnath, traditional markets and the city’s famous local cuisine.
Varanasi is also home to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), making it an important educational centre for students, researchers and academics. Thus, the overnight service could benefit people travelling for religious visits, education, business and family commitments.
Passengers can travel at night and reach their destination in the morning, allowing them to save daytime hours that would otherwise be spent travelling. For professionals travelling between Delhi and Varanasi, the service could offer a practical alternative to daytime journeys. Similarly, students and families could benefit from the availability of sleeping accommodation and modern onboard facilities.
The train is expected to halt at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. These stops will connect important cities, industrial centres, educational hubs and religious destinations across Uttar Pradesh.
Ghaziabad will provide connectivity to the National Capital Region (NCR), while Aligarh is known for its lock industry. Kanpur is a major industrial centre, and Prayagraj is an important religious destination. Varanasi, meanwhile, is known for its temples, historic ghats and cultural heritage.
With these stops, the new Vande Bharat Sleeper service is expected to improve overnight rail connectivity for passengers travelling between several important cities in Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.