Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: How UP’s new semi-high-speed train could transform overnight rail travel

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper launch: The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and New Delhi is set to be launched tomorrow, October 31. It will be the first Vande Bharat Sleeper service in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Railways, the train will depart from Varanasi at around 9 PM and reach New Delhi at around 6 AM.

The overnight service has been designed to allow passengers to travel comfortably at night while making better use of their daytime hours. According to the Railways, it will offer a convenient travel option for students, professionals, traders and families.

The Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper will further improve rail connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, with stops at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. It is also expected to provide a more convenient travel option for tourists and pilgrims visiting Kashi.