Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper flagged off by Yogi Adityanath, Ashwini Vaishnaw

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper launched: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday flagged off the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The new semi-high-speed service aims to make overnight rail journeys more comfortable while providing passengers with an additional travel option on the route. It is also expected to help ease passenger congestion, as both existing Vande Bharat Chair Car services operating between Varanasi and New Delhi are currently running at full occupancy.
The new orange-and-grey coloured train will further improve connectivity between Varanasi and Delhi. It will benefit pilgrims, tourists, students, working professionals and other passengers travelling between eastern Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.
The Ministry of Railways has not yet announced the date for the commencement of commercial operations of the Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. The train will be maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR) zone.
On Saturday, train number 02527 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will run via Kanpur Central. During its journey, the train will halt at four railway stations. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad.