Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper flagged off by Yogi Adityanath, Ashwini Vaishnaw

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper launched: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday flagged off the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The new semi-high-speed service aims to make overnight rail journeys more comfortable while providing passengers with an additional travel option on the route. It is also expected to help ease passenger congestion, as both existing Vande Bharat Chair Car services operating between Varanasi and New Delhi are currently running at full occupancy.

The new orange-and-grey coloured train will further improve connectivity between Varanasi and Delhi. It will benefit pilgrims, tourists, students, working professionals and other passengers travelling between eastern Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.