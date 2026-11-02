Rice, Paratha, Dal and more: Check full IRCTC food menu on Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper

IRCTC food menu on Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Passengers travelling on the Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be served regional cuisine onboard. Flagged off jointly by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 31, the new semi-high-speed train will further improve connectivity between the two cities.

It is the country’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, after the Howrah-Kamakhya service. The orange-and-grey train will cut travel time between the two cities while boosting regional trade, tourism, employment, and social connectivity. It will also strengthen economic and cultural ties between the regions.

Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train IRCTC food menu

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Railways announced that the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will serve traditional dishes associated with the region. “Passengers will also enjoy high-quality onboard catering services, making long overnight journeys more relaxed and stress-free. Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey,” it said.