Rice, Paratha, Dal and more: Check full IRCTC food menu on Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper

From rice and paratha to dal and other regional dishes, check the complete IRCTC food menu for passengers travelling on the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readNov 2, 2026 09:56 AM IST
IRCTC food menu for passengers travelling on the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train. (Image generated using AI)IRCTC food menu for passengers travelling on the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train. (Image generated using AI)
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IRCTC food menu on Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Passengers travelling on the Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be served regional cuisine onboard. Flagged off jointly by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 31, the new semi-high-speed train will further improve connectivity between the two cities.

It is the country’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, after the Howrah-Kamakhya service. The orange-and-grey train will cut travel time between the two cities while boosting regional trade, tourism, employment, and social connectivity. It will also strengthen economic and cultural ties between the regions.

Also Read | Idli, Masala Poha, Lemon Rice, Sambhar and more: Check full IRCTC food menu on Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper

Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train IRCTC food menu

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Railways announced that the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will serve traditional dishes associated with the region. “Passengers will also enjoy high-quality onboard catering services, making long overnight journeys more relaxed and stress-free. Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey,” it said.

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For dinner, passengers can choose from Jeera Rice or Plain Rice, Yellow Dal Tadka or a variety of Dal. There will also be Paneer or Regional Veg, or a Chicken Dish. Packed curd or buttermilk, along with sweets and other accompaniments, will also be part of the meal.

 

What's on the menu: Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper

Dinner on train 27421/27422 between Varanasi and New Delhi. The menu lists dinner only.
VegetarianNon-vegetarian
Dinner
Rice Jeera rice or plain rice
Bread 3 chapatis or 2 parathas
Dal Yellow dal tadka or a variety of dal
Main Paneer, regional veg or chicken dish
Dairy Curd in a cup or buttermilk in a pack
Extras Pickle sachet and packed Indian sweets
Served with a cutlery kit and napkin. Salt and pepper on request.
Source: IRCTC
Express InfoGenIE
 
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Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper

According to the national transporter, Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421) will operate on all days of the week except Friday, whereas the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27422) will run on all days except Saturday.

During its journey between Varanasi and New Delhi, this new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will halt at four railway stations. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad. The ticket fare for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is Rs 1,915 for Third AC (3A), Rs 2,470 for Second AC (2A), and Rs 3,030 for First AC (1A).

Train number 27421 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6:10 am the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Fridays.

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In the return direction, train number 27422 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7:10 am the following day. It will run six days a week, except on Saturdays.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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