Rice, Paratha, Dal and more: Check full IRCTC food menu on Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
IRCTC food menu on Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Passengers travelling on the Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be served regional cuisine onboard. Flagged off jointly by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 31, the new semi-high-speed train will further improve connectivity between the two cities.
It is the country’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train, after the Howrah-Kamakhya service. The orange-and-grey train will cut travel time between the two cities while boosting regional trade, tourism, employment, and social connectivity. It will also strengthen economic and cultural ties between the regions.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Railways announced that the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will serve traditional dishes associated with the region. “Passengers will also enjoy high-quality onboard catering services, making long overnight journeys more relaxed and stress-free. Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey,” it said.
For dinner, passengers can choose from Jeera Rice or Plain Rice, Yellow Dal Tadka or a variety of Dal. There will also be Paneer or Regional Veg, or a Chicken Dish. Packed curd or buttermilk, along with sweets and other accompaniments, will also be part of the meal.
According to the national transporter, Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421) will operate on all days of the week except Friday, whereas the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27422) will run on all days except Saturday.
During its journey between Varanasi and New Delhi, this new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will halt at four railway stations. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad. The ticket fare for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is Rs 1,915 for Third AC (3A), Rs 2,470 for Second AC (2A), and Rs 3,030 for First AC (1A).
Train number 27421 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and arrive in New Delhi at 6:10 am the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Fridays.
In the return direction, train number 27422 New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7:10 am the following day. It will run six days a week, except on Saturdays.