Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: Check stoppages, timings

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express launch: Uttar Pradesh’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and New Delhi is set to commence operations on Saturday, October 31. The Railway Board approved the service earlier this week. The train will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone. Currently, two Vande Bharat Chair Car services operate on the Varanasi-Delhi route.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: Distance, Travel time

On Saturday (October 31), the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper will run as an inaugural special. It will operate as train number 02527. The train will cover a distance of 759 km in 09:45 hrs.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special: Route, Stoppages

Train number 02527 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will run via Kanpur Central. During its journey, the train will halt at four railway stations. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad.