Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: Check stoppages, timings

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set for its inaugural run on October 31. Check the route, scheduled departure and arrival timings, intermediate stoppages and key details of the new overnight service.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 05:28 PM IST
Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper to commence inaugural run on October 31. (Image: Railways)Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper to commence inaugural run on October 31. (Image: Railways)
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Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express launch: Uttar Pradesh’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and New Delhi is set to commence operations on Saturday, October 31. The Railway Board approved the service earlier this week. The train will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone. Currently, two Vande Bharat Chair Car services operate on the Varanasi-Delhi route.

Also Read | Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: How UP’s new semi-high-speed train could transform overnight rail travel

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: Distance, Travel time

On Saturday (October 31), the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper will run as an inaugural special. It will operate as train number 02527. The train will cover a distance of 759 km in 09:45 hrs.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special: Route, Stoppages

Train number 02527 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will run via Kanpur Central. During its journey, the train will halt at four railway stations. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad.

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Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special: Coach composition

Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will have 16 coaches in three categories: Third AC, Second AC and First AC.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special: Timings

During its inaugural run on Saturday, train number 02527 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will start its journey from Varanasi at 16:15 hrs. It will reach New Delhi at 02:00 hrs.

The national transporter said that the date for the commencement of commercial operations of the Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will be announced separately.

 

Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: inaugural run on October 31

Train 0527, a 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special, will leave Varanasi on Saturday, October 31, 2026, and reach New Delhi early the next morning.
Oct 31
inaugural run, Saturday
16
coaches
4
stops on the way
9h 45m
Varanasi to New Delhi
0527Varanasi to New Delhi inaugural special
Leaves Varanasi at 4.15 pm on October 31 and reaches New Delhi at 2 am on November 1.
Journey time: 9 h 45 min
  1. VaranasiDep 16:15
  2. Prayagraj PRYJ18:00 to 18:05
  3. Kanpur Central20:05 to 20:10
  4. Aligarh23:20 to 23:22
  5. Ghaziabad01:10 to 01:15(Nov 1)
  6. New Delhi NDLSArr 02:00(Nov 1)
Times are in 24-hour format. At stops on the way, the first time is arrival and the second is departure.
Source: Railways
Express InfoGenIE
 
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Features of Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

  • Total coaches: 16 (11 coaches 3 Tier; 4 coaches 2 Tier; 1 coach 1AC)
  • Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
  • Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
  • Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
  • Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
  • Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
  • Kavach and Emergency talk-back system
  • Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation
  • Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

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