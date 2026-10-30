Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural run: Check stoppages, timings

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Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express launch: Uttar Pradesh’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Varanasi and New Delhi is set to commence operations on Saturday, October 31. The Railway Board approved the service earlier this week. The train will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone. Currently, two Vande Bharat Chair Car services operate on the Varanasi-Delhi route.
On Saturday (October 31), the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper will run as an inaugural special. It will operate as train number 02527. The train will cover a distance of 759 km in 09:45 hrs.
Train number 02527 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will run via Kanpur Central. During its journey, the train will halt at four railway stations. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad.
Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will have 16 coaches in three categories: Third AC, Second AC and First AC.
During its inaugural run on Saturday, train number 02527 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural special will start its journey from Varanasi at 16:15 hrs. It will reach New Delhi at 02:00 hrs.
The national transporter said that the date for the commencement of commercial operations of the Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will be announced separately.