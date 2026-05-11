Varanasi bullet train to cut Delhi-Lucknow travel time to just 2 hrs: Vaishnaw

Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project: The Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project will pass through Lucknow, significantly reducing travel time between two cities. This high-speed rail project was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27. Presently, the construction on the country’s first high-speed rail corridor i.e. Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network is in full swing.

Delhi-Lucknow bullet train project

The Delhi-Lucknow bullet train project will reduce travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours. Currently, the fastest trains on the route are the Vande Bharat Express and the Shatabdi Express, which take around 6 hours 25 minutes and 6 hours 50 minutes, respectively, to complete the journey.