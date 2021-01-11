Varanasi: BJP ex-MLA thrashed for remarks about college student

VARANASI police have begun an inquiry after a video emerged in which former BJP MLA Maya Shankar Pathak is seen holding his ears and seeking forgiveness from a group of people beating him for allegedly passing remarks about a college student.

The police found that the incident occurred on the campus of a college in the Chaubepur area of Varanasi on Saturday. The 70-year-old former legislator is the chairman of the institution.

The police said they came to know from local people that Pathak was attacked for allegedly making remarks about a woman student of the college. On reaching home, she informed her family about the incident. A group of people, including the woman’s family members and neighbours, then went to the college and accosted Pathak.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, a group of people are seen pushing Pathak and thrashing him. The former BJP MLA is repeatedly heard apologising to the mob while they assault him.

Pindra Circle Officer Abhishek Kumar Pandey said that after coming to know about the video a police team went to the college and found it locked. The police failed to contact Pathak. “Pathak has conveyed that he does not want to lodge any case,” said a police officer.

The police contacted the student’s family but they also refused to lodge a complaint. The police claimed that the former MLA and his alleged attackers knew each other for a long time.

BJP Varanasi chief Hans Raj Vishwakarma said, “Pathak twice won the Assembly elections from Varanasi. He is not active in party activities.”