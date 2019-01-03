Vande Mataram row: Will sing national song on first day of MP Assembly, says Shivraj Chouhan

Protesting against the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to discontinue singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ on the first working day of every month in the state secretariat, the BJP Wednesday held a protest in Bhopal outside the secretariat.

Protesters recited the national song during the protest and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that he and all other BJP MLAs will recite the song inside the secretariat premises at 10 am on January 7 — the first day of the ensuing Assembly session.

“If the Congress does not know the lyrics of the national song or is embarrassed to sing it, it should tell me. I will recite it along with people in the premises of secretariat on the on the first day of every month,’’ Chouhan tweeted.

The Congress accused the BJP of politicising the issue. Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narender Saluja said the government has already made its position clear that it is not against the recital of ‘Vande Mataram’ and it will start the practice again in a different form.

Decision to please one community: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Targeting the Madhya Pradesh government, BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday asked if the decision to not sing ‘Vande Mataram’ in the state’s Secretariate on the first working day of the month was aimed to please a “particular community”.

In a Facebook post, Shah alleged that the Congress was making Madhya Pradesh, the “heart of Hindustan”, a centre of its “appeasement” policy and sought to know if it was done at the instruction of Rahul Gandhi. “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether the insult to Vande Mataram is his decision.”