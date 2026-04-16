Vande Mataram row intensifies in Madhya Pradesh as police book 2 Congress councillors

ACP Dixit told The Indian Express, “The questioning went on for four hours. We asked why they refused to sing Vande Mataram. They cited religious reasons for the same. We told them they were elected to a constitutional post and their religious compulsions should not have been part of the decision.”

The Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR against two Congress councillors who refused to sing Vande Mataram during the Indore Municipal Corporation’s Budget session earlier this month.

The incident took place on April 8, when the issue of singing Vande Mataram led to a confrontation inside the House. During proceedings, Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Aleem questioned whether any rule or law mandated the singing of the national song and subsequently walked out. Statements made by another councillor, Rubina Iqbal Khan, during the session further escalated tensions, prompting protests from BJP councillors.

According to police personnel, both councillors were summoned over two days for questioning, during which their statements were recorded.