‘New Muslim League’: BJP slams Congress decision to recite only 2 stanzas of Vande Mataram

BJP national president Nitin Nabin attacked Congress over its decision to limit Vande Mataram recitation to the first two stanzas (File photo).

The ruling BJP has launched a sharp attack on the Congress following the Opposition party’s decision to limit the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram to its first two stanzas during its Working Committee meeting Wednesday.

BJP president Nitin Nabin accused the Congress of having formalised the “insult” meted out to the song at its Independence Day celebrations in the capital “into a resolution”. Union Home Minister Shah said the BJP will take its battle against the Congress’s decision, which was a reiteration of its 1937 resolution, to the streets, and called it part of “appeasement politics”.

The BJP has been escalating its attack on the Congress over the rendition of Vande Mataram during an Independence Day event at the party headquarters in Delhi. A controversy erupted after senior leader Sonia Gandhi allegedly objected to singing the full version of Vande Mataram.