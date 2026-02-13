Vande Mataram order attack on religious freedom: Muslim bodies

The AIMPLB objected to it, saying it was against secular values, contrary to Supreme Court judgments, and directly conflicting with the religious beliefs of Muslims.

THE UNION Ministry of Home Affairs’ order that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram will be sung first when the National Song and National Anthem are played at any event has drawn criticism from two prominent Muslim bodies — Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) — who called it “unilateral and unconstitutional”.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Thursday said the direction was a “blatant attack” on the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution. The AIMPLB objected to it, saying it was against secular values, contrary to Supreme Court judgments, and directly conflicting with the religious beliefs of Muslims.