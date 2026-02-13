Vande Mataram order attack on religious freedom: Muslim bodies

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Thursday said the direction was a “blatant attack” on the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution. The AIMPLB objected to it, saying it was against secular values, contrary to Supreme Court judgments, and directly conflicting with the religious beliefs of Muslims.
In a statement, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said Muslims do not prevent anyone from singing or playing Vande Mataram, but some verses of the song are based on beliefs that portray the homeland as a deity, which contradict the fundamental belief of monotheistic religions.
“Since a Muslim worships only one Allah, forcing him to sing this song is a clear violation of Article 25 of the Constitution and several judgments of the Supreme Court,” he wrote.
In a statement, AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi expressed strong opposition to government’s decision, calling it unconstitutional, against secular values and directly conflicting with the religious beliefs of Muslims. He said the decision is “completely unacceptable to Muslims”.
“A secular government cannot forcibly impose the beliefs or teachings of one religion upon followers of other religions,” he said.
The Maulana said, “Whatever the political considerations behind implementing this decision ahead of West Bengal elections, Muslims cannot accept it, as it directly conflicts with their faith.”
