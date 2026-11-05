Vande Bharat trains record high occupancy in FY26; Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru tops at 189.35%

Vande Bharat Express occupancy rate: The Ministry of Railways introduced Vande Bharat trains in 2019 to improve the passenger travel experience. Since then, more than 160 services have become operational across the country. These semi-high-speed trains have helped reduce travel time between cities and improve connectivity. Manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Vande Bharat trains feature modern coaches, advanced safety systems and several passenger-friendly amenities.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Railway Board official said that Vande Bharat Chair Car trains recorded an overall occupancy of 99.10 per cent in FY 2025-26. The official added that the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper service, launched in January 2026 between Howrah and Kamakhya, registered a consolidated occupancy of 114.54 per cent during the previous financial year.

Vande Bharat train highest occupancy rate

The Railway Board official said that the Vande Bharat Express service operating between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangaluru Central recorded the highest passenger occupancy among all Vande Bharat services in FY 2025–26, at 189.35 per cent.

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“The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat service recorded particularly high occupancy in FY26,” the official told Indianexpress.com.

The official added that train number 20631, operating from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central, recorded an occupancy of 174.77 per cent. Its return service, train number 20632, from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Mangaluru Central, registered an occupancy of 189.35 per cent.

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Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat trains occupancy data

Currently, two pairs of Vande Bharat Chair Car services and one pair of Vande Bharat Sleeper services operate on the Delhi-Varanasi route. The Vande Bharat Sleeper service was launched on October 31, 2026.

Sharing the occupancy figures of the two pairs of Vande Bharat Chair Car services for FY 2025-26, the Railway Board official said that train number 22415, running from Varanasi to New Delhi, recorded an occupancy of 117.26 per cent, while its return service, train number 22416, from New Delhi to Varanasi, recorded 114.05 per cent.

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Similarly, train number 22435, operating from Varanasi to New Delhi, registered an occupancy of 117.25 per cent, while its return service, train number 22436, from New Delhi to Varanasi, recorded 115.19 per cent.

DETAILED OCCUPANCY FIGURES OF VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS TRAINS - FY 2025-26 Source: Railway Board 1. VANDE BHARAT CHAIR CAR - DELHI-VARANASI 22415BSB-NDLS 117.26% 22416NDLS-BSB 114.05% 22435BSB-NDLS 117.25% 22436NDLS-BSB 115.19% 2. HIGHEST OCCUPANCY - MANGALURU CENTRAL-THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL VANDE BHARAT 20631MAQ-TVC 174.77% 20632TVC-MAQ HIGHEST 189.35% 3. INDIA'S FIRST VANDE BHARAT SLEEPER - HOWRAH-KAMAKHYA 27575HWH-KYQ 127.66% 27576KYQ-HWH 103.54% 4. CONSOLIDATED OCCUPANCY - FY 2025-26 Vande Bharat Chair Car (all trains) 99.10% Vande Bharat Sleeper 114.54% Overall occupancy of all Vande Bharat Chair Car trains during FY 2025-26 stood at 99.10% (Grand Total). Red line marks 100% occupancy (full capacity). Bars scale to 200%. Red bars = occupancy of 150% or more.

Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train to run between Bengaluru and Mumbai via Hubballi

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced a second Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Bengaluru. Speaking at the launch of the country’s third Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route, Vaishnaw said the new train would run via Hubballi and connect Bengaluru with Pune and Mumbai.

“The next Vande Bharat Sleeper train for Karnataka will start from Bengaluru, connect all parts of northern Karnataka via Hubballi, and then proceed towards Pune and Mumbai,” the Railway Minister said.