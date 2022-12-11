Sixth Vande Bharat train flagged off: All you need to know about the trains and their routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur.

The flagging-off ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

With the addition of the sixth Vande Bharat train, the semi-high-speed intercity electric multiple unit will cover major stations and places.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the plan for the production of 475 Vande Bharat trains in the next three years is on track.

According to Indian Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains have improved features including reclining seats, CCTV cameras, automatic fire sensors, wifi facility, three-hour battery backup, and GPS systems.

Ahead of the launch of the Nagpur-Bilaspur train, Vande Bharat trains have already been running between Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar to Mumbai, New Delhi to Amb Andaura, and Chennai-Mysuru.

Lets have a look at all the routes:

Nagpur to Bilaspur

The newly launched Vande Bharat train between Nagpur-Bilaspur will complete its journey in five-and-a-half hours. The train on this route will have three halts at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia. The train will leave Bilaspur at around 6:45 am and reach Nagpur at 12:15 pm. From Nagpur, the train will depart at 2 pm and reach Bilaspur by 7:35 pm.

New Delhi-Varanasi

The first Vande Bharat Express train, between New Delhi and Varanasi, was flagged off on February 15, 2019. The travel time for covering a distance of 759 km is eight hours. The train departs from Delhi at 6 am and reaches PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency at 2 pm. While returning from the other side, it starts at 3 pm and reaches the national capital at 11 pm.

New Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra

The first all-vegetarian Vande Bharat train was launched by the Indian Railways on the Delhi-Vaishno Devi, Katra route. The train would reduce the travel time by 4 hours. It will complete the journey from the national capital to the pilgrimage site in just 8 hours. The train starts from New Delhi at 6 am and reaches Katra at 2 pm, while the returning train departs at 3 pm and reaches the national capital at 11 pm.

Gandhinagar- Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, flagged off Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express. He also took a ride on the train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. The train will depart from the Mumbai Central station at 6.10 am and reach Gujarat’s capital at 12.30 pm. From the other side, the train will leave Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm. The train will have stoppages at Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad stations.

New Delhi to Amb Andaura

The Vande Bharat train between the national capital, New Delhi, and Himachal’s Amb Andaura was launched in November before the Assembly elections. The train leaves the national capital at 5:50 am and reaches Amb Andaura railway station at 11:05 am. The journey takes 5.15 hours. From the other side, the train starts at 1 pm and reaches New Delhi at 6:25 pm.

Chennai-Mysuru

South India’s first Vande Bharat train running between Chennai and Mysuru was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. The train takes a total of six-and-a-half hours for the journey on both sides. The train departs from MGR Central Station, Chennai at 5:50 am and reaches Mysuru at 12:20 pm. While on the return, it starts at 1:05 pm and reaches Chennai at 7:30 pm.