Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Vande Bharat train window broken in stone pelting in Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the high-speed express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

vande bharat, indian expressPreliminary investigation by the Railway Protection Force revealed that some children playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously pelted stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage. ( File)
Vande Bharat train window broken in stone pelting in Visakhapatnam
Unidentified persons pelted stones at a coach of the new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard here breaking a glass window, police said.

Also Read |PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19, flag off Vande Bharat Express

Preliminary investigation by the Railway Protection Force revealed that some children playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously pelted stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage.
The Visakhapatnam police have joined the RPF in investigating the incident.

A rake of the Vande Bharat train arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Wednesday for maintenance checks.
Upon its arrival in Visakhapatnam, the rake was moved to the new coach complex at Kancharapalem, where the incident happened, police said.

Don't miss |PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Sankranti

While the glass of a window was fully shattered, another suffered a minor crack, they added.
A local police officer said they were searching for the persons who committed the crime. Security has been stepped up in the area following the incident, he added.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 13:54 IST
Amid calls for recalling Governor Ravi, TN govt apprises President

