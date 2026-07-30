Vande Bharat train fares lower than China, Japan and France, occupancy near 100%: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vande Bharat train fares: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that Vande Bharat train fares are significantly lower than those of similar rail services in countries such as China, Japan and France. Since its launch in 2019, Indian Railways has introduced 162 Vande Bharat AC Chair Car services (82 routes) across the country.

In a written statement in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that Vande Bharat train fares have been kept affordable, with AC Chair Car fares for journeys between 300 km and 400 km averaging around Rs 2.19 per passenger km (PKM). He said this is significantly lower than the Rs 7 to Rs 20 per PKM charged for similar segment of rail services in countries such as China, Japan and France.

The Union Minister further said that Indian Railways fares are among the lowest in the world and remain cheaper than those in several neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Here’s a look at how Indian Railways’ ordinary-class passenger fares compare with similar train services in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka:

Indian Railway Fares vs Neighbouring Countries ₹0.20/km India's lowest ordinary class fare, cheapest in the region Approx. Lowest Fare per Km (Ordinary Class) India shown as baseline; multiplier shows how much higher other countries' fares are India ~₹0.20 Bangladesh ~₹0.37 ~2x higher Sri Lanka ~₹0.51 ~2.5x higher Pakistan ~₹0.54 ~2.5x higher Source: Lok Sabha Express InfoGenIE

The minister further said that around 740 crore passengers travel on Indian Railways every year. He added that the railway’s fare structure takes into account socio-economic factors while also largely aligning with the relevant best practices adopted by different railway systems of the world.

“Ministry of Railways while deciding the fare structure of various types of passenger services gives due consideration to aspects like the cost of service, value of service, type of services/facilities offered, affordability, competition from other competing modes and socio-economic considerations etc,” he said.

Vande Bharat train occupancy

The Railway Minister said the rationalised fare structure of Vande Bharat trains has supported the expansion of the services across the country, reflecting strong passenger demand. “Vande Bharat services have high occupancy level on all major routes with occupancy of Vande Bharat near 100% demonstrating a change in passenger preferences,” he added.

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“Vande Bharat trains operate as a distinct passenger service segment having specific fare structure with features like improved suspension systems, faster acceleration with semi-high speed operation, automatic plug doors, ergonomics seats, mini pantry, CCTV’s, KAVACH etc,” the Railway Minister added.

Indian Railways subsidy passenger travel

The minister said the total subsidy on passenger tickets in the financial year 2024-25 is provisionally estimated at Rs 60,239 crore, amounting to a 43 per cent subsidy on the cost of passenger travel.

“If the cost of providing services is ₹100 then the price of ticket is ₹57 only. There is no concession in fare in Vande Bharat trains, however four seats as reserved quota are earmarked for persons with disabilities (Divyangjans) in chair car of each train service,” Vaishnaw said.