Vande Bharat train hits 180 kmph in high-speed trial, more tests ahead

Vande Bharat train trial run: Indian Railways’ new Vande Bharat Chair Car rake has successfully completed a high-speed trial at 180 kmph on the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section of West Central Railway (WCR). The trial is part of a series of tests being conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) before the rake receives its final speed certification.

According to a senior railway official, the loaded oscillation trial at speeds of up to 180 kmph has been completed successfully. However, several important tests are still pending before the testing programme is completed.

Vande Bharat 180 kmph trial completed

The Vande Bharat Chair Car rake, manufactured at the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, is undergoing high-speed technical trials on the section.