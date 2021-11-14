Vande Bharat to Katra to be ‘pure veg’ as IRCTC aims for Sattvik certificate

Passengers on board Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Katra will be encapsulated in a completely vegetarian environment, and not just in terms of food. The cleaning agents, soaps and other such items will also be “neutral” material; the servers will not have handled non-vegetarian food, the kitchen where they are prepared will not have handled anything other than vegetarian items.

Reason: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will go for a Sattvik Council of India certification for the train to guarantee pure vegetarian experience for passengers – a first.

In an understanding with the NGO Sattvic Council of India, IRCTC has decided to go for such certification for some of the trains that go to “holy” destinations, starting with the Vande Bharat to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, in J&K. There are plans not just to certify the train, but also the base kitchen from where food in future will be sourced, the two lounges in Delhi and Katra, and one floor of Ginger hotel, a senior official said. According to a Sattvic Council of India analyst, there are plans to replicate this in 18 more trains, like the Vande Bharat to Varanasi.



“We are looking at future digital options that PNR generated for vegetarian passengers in Sattvic-certified train is such that passengers cannot even order food from outside through e-catering, as they will only get vegetarian options to order from,” Viturv Pathak of Sattvic said. “Vegetarians/vegans increasingly represent an influential consumer segment in tourism… Vegetarian food and environment is what they look for…” Sattvic said.