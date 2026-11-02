Vande Bharat Sleeper trains on Varanasi-Delhi, Mumbai-Bengaluru routes start today: 5 things passengers must know

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: Indian Railways will begin the regular service of two new Vande Bharat Sleeper trains on the Varanasi-Delhi and Mumbai-Bengaluru routes today. The Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper was jointly flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday (October 31), while Vaishnaw flagged off the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper on Sunday (November 1). Both trains have 16 coaches and offer three classes of travel: Third AC, Second AC and First AC.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421) will operate on all days of the week except Friday, whereas the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27422) will run on all days except Saturday.

During its journey between Varanasi and New Delhi, this new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will halt at four railway stations. These are: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad. The ticket fare for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is Rs 1,915 for Third AC (3A), Rs 2,470 for Second AC (2A) and Rs 3,030 for First AC (1A).

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Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper

According to the national transporter, train number 27651 CSMT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays, starting today. Meanwhile, train number 27652 SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will run six days a week, except Mondays, commencing November 3, 2026.

During its journey, the train will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. The fare for Third AC on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route is Rs 2,810, while Second AC is priced at Rs 3,630 and First AC at Rs 4,450.

Varanasi-Delhi, Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: 5 things passengers must know

Only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to travel

According to the Railway Board, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Passengers with RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), waitlisted, or partially confirmed tickets will not be permitted to board the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket cancellation rules

In case of last-minute cancellation due to a change in travel plans, passengers will not be entitled to any fare refund. According to the Railway Board, if a confirmed ticket of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is presented by the passenger or his representative for cancellation, the refund of fare shall be made after deducting cancellation charges from the fare as follows:

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If the ticket is presented for cancellation more than 72 hours in advance of the scheduled departure of the train, the cancellation charge shall be 25% of the fare If the ticket is presented for cancellation between 72 hours and up to 8 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, the cancellation charge shall be 50% of the fare If the ticket is presented for cancellation less than 8 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, no refund shall be granted.

IRCTC catering services

On Vande Bharat Sleeper train, the catering services will be provided as an integral part of services. IRCTC will provide a one-litre ‘Rail Neer’ packaged drinking water bottle and a newspaper to all passengers, at free of cost. Apart from these, IRCTC will provide catering services to all passengers of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, based on the journey duration between each origin–destination (O–D) pair of stations.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train luggage rules

This is an important question about how much baggage is allowed while travelling on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. As the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has only three classes of accommodation: First AC, Second AC and Third AC, the luggage allowance varies accordingly. The passengers travelling in First AC are permitted to carry up to 70 kg of luggage, while those in Second AC and Third AC can carry up to 50 kg and 40 kg, respectively.

High-quality mill-made linen items

Passengers travelling on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be provided with high-quality mill-made linen items onboard. The standard linen kit will include a bed sheet, a pillow cushion with cover, a wool-rich premium blanket with a blanket cover, and a hand towel.