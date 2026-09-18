Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: BHEL, Titagarh to form joint venture for 35-year maintenance

BHEL, Titagarh to form JV for 35-year maintenance of 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets (Image: Titagarh Rail/ Photo enhanced with AI)

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains maintenance: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) will form a joint venture to undertake the long-term maintenance of 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets being manufactured for Indian Railways. The two companies signed a Joint Venture Agreement on September 15, 2026, as part of their consortium’s Rs 24,000 crore contract with Indian Railways.

BHEL-Titagarh JV to maintain 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Under the agreement, BHEL and Titagarh will hold an equal 50:50 share in the new joint venture company. The JV will be responsible for maintaining the 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets covered under the Indian Railways project.

The broader contract includes the manufacturing and supply of 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets, along with their comprehensive maintenance for 35 years.