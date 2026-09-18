Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: BHEL, Titagarh to form joint venture for 35-year maintenance

The BHEL-Titagarh JV will maintain 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets under the Rs 24,000 crore Indian Railways contract.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 18, 2026 02:34 PM IST
BHEL, Titagarh to form JV for 35-year maintenance of 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets (Image: Titagarh Rail/ Photo enhanced with AI)BHEL, Titagarh to form JV for 35-year maintenance of 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets (Image: Titagarh Rail/ Photo enhanced with AI)
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Vande Bharat Sleeper trains maintenance: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) will form a joint venture to undertake the long-term maintenance of 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets being manufactured for Indian Railways. The two companies signed a Joint Venture Agreement on September 15, 2026, as part of their consortium’s Rs 24,000 crore contract with Indian Railways.

BHEL-Titagarh JV to maintain 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Under the agreement, BHEL and Titagarh will hold an equal 50:50 share in the new joint venture company. The JV will be responsible for maintaining the 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets covered under the Indian Railways project.

The broader contract includes the manufacturing and supply of 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets, along with their comprehensive maintenance for 35 years.

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What is included in the Rs 24,000 crore Vande Bharat project?

The Rs 24,000 crore contract awarded to the BHEL-Titagarh consortium covers more than just train manufacturing. It includes:

  • Manufacturing and supply of 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets
  • Comprehensive maintenance for 35 years
  • Upgradation of government manufacturing units
  • Upgradation of trainset depots
  • Long-term support for the trainsets

“The signing of the maintenance contract reinforces the long-term nature of the TRSL-BHEL partnership and reflects the growing focus of Indian Railways on lifecycle-based support for advanced passenger rail systems. By combining indigenous manufacturing with long-term maintenance capabilities, the consortium will contribute to ensuring the continued operational readiness of the Vande Bharat sleeper fleet,” the TRSL said in a statement.

Vande Bharat sleeper trains focus on long-distance travel

The Vande Bharat sleeper project is aimed at providing long-distance rail travel. The trains are being developed with a focus on passenger comfort, modern design and advanced technology.

The Howrah-Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train which was launched in January 2026 was developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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