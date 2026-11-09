Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: Indian Railways has kept the Tatkal quota out of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains. This means passengers cannot book tickets under the Tatkal scheme and can only reserve their seats during the Advance Reservation Period (ARP). Currently, a total of three pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains are operational across the country. These are:

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), has confirmed the development. “There is no Tatkal quota in Vande Bharat Sleeper to facilitate more number of passengers plan their journey in advance. All the berths are open in general quota so that more passengers may benefit from planning in advance,” he said.