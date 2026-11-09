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Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket booking: Indian Railways has kept the Tatkal quota out of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains. This means passengers cannot book tickets under the Tatkal scheme and can only reserve their seats during the Advance Reservation Period (ARP). Currently, a total of three pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains are operational across the country. These are:
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), has confirmed the development. “There is no Tatkal quota in Vande Bharat Sleeper to facilitate more number of passengers plan their journey in advance. All the berths are open in general quota so that more passengers may benefit from planning in advance,” he said.
Developed by BEML using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the premium semi-high-speed train is designed to operate at a maximum speed of 180 kmph. It consists of 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches and one First AC coach. The train has a total passenger capacity of 823, comprising 611 passengers in AC 3-tier, 188 in AC 2-tier and 24 in First AC.
According to the Railway Board, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Passengers with RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), waitlisted, or partially confirmed tickets will not be permitted to board the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.
Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket cancellation rules
However, in case of last-minute cancellation due to a change in travel plans, passengers will not be entitled to any fare refund. According to the Railway Board, if a confirmed ticket of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is presented by the passenger or his representative for cancellation, the refund of fare shall be made after deducting cancellation charges from the fare as follows: