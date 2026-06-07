Vande Bharat Sleeper train: RVNL targets December 2026 for first prototype launch

Vande Bharat Sleeper train update: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has revised the timeline for the rollout of first Vande Bharat Sleeper prototype to December 2026. Earlier, the company had planned to roll out the prototype by June 2026. Speaking during the Q4FY26 Earnings Conference Call, RVNL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Saleem Ahmad said that the Vande Bharat Sleeper train project is one of the important project valued at approximately Rs 14,400 crore.

“Another important project is Vande Bharat sleeper train set, a INR 14,400 crore project with 35 years maintenance arrangement being executed by our SPV Kinet Railway Solutions. We are hopeful that first prototype training set is targeted for launch in December 2026,” the RVNL CMD said.