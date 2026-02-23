Vande Bharat Sleeper train production: Titagarh Rail Systems eyes car body completion of 1st rake by March 31 – check rollout plan

Vande Bharat Sleeper production: Titagarh Rail Systems has set a March 31 deadline to complete the car bodies for the first rake of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The Uttarpara-based company is producing the sleeper version in a consortium with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). It will manufacture 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, each comprising 16 coaches.

In a statement, Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited said: “Vande Bharat production has already started. We expect by the end of this financial year, that is March 2026, to be able to complete the car bodies of the first rake, which is 16 cars.”