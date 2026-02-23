Vande Bharat Sleeper train production: Titagarh Rail Systems eyes car body completion of 1st rake by March 31 – check rollout plan

Vande Bharat Sleeper train production advances as Titagarh Rail Systems targets car body completion by March 31. Check rollout plan and timeline details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 02:20 PM IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper train design by Titagarh Rail Systems (Image: Titagarh Rail Systems)Vande Bharat Sleeper train design by Titagarh Rail Systems (Image: Titagarh Rail Systems)
Vande Bharat Sleeper production: Titagarh Rail Systems has set a March 31 deadline to complete the car bodies for the first rake of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The Uttarpara-based company is producing the sleeper version in a consortium with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). It will manufacture 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, each comprising 16 coaches.

In a statement, Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited said: “Vande Bharat production has already started. We expect by the end of this financial year, that is March 2026, to be able to complete the car bodies of the first rake, which is 16 cars.”

Vande Bharat Sleeper train manufacturing

The company is also targeting to rollout the first train by the end of this calendar year. “We are already in production, which will be again a milestone. And the first train is likely to be ready in the Q3 of this financial of the coming financial year,” Chowdhary said in a statement.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train tender

The Ministry of Railways awarded the contract to manufacture Vande Bharat Sleeper trains to three companies: BEML, Kinet Railway Solutions (a Joint Venture between Russian rolling stock major TMH and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited – RVNL) and a consortium of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited and Bharat Heavy Engineering Limited (BHEL).

The Howrah-Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train which was launched in January 2026 was developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology.

