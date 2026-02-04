Vande Bharat Sleeper train food menu revised; passengers can choose non-veg option during ticket booking

On Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that non-vegetarian meal option will soon be introduced on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Earlier, according to the menu released by the IRCTC, non-veg options including fish and meat were not available for travellers.
IRCTC introduces non-veg meal option on Vande Bharat Sleeper train
In a statement, the IRCTC said: “Drawing inspiration from the rich culinary traditions of Northeast India and Bengal, the onboard menu on this train features authentic regional flavors and the passengers are being served traditional Assamese preparations alongside popular Bengali dishes.
Building on these delights, travellers can now also enjoy chicken-based non-vegetarian meals. This addition has been warmly received by passengers in the region, offering a true culinary delight to their journey.
This enhanced meal experience elevates passenger satisfaction while promoting region-specific culinary heritage in an inclusive way. By offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian regional delicacies, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is setting a new benchmark in onboard hospitality.”
Last month, following the start of commercial operations of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the introduction of a vegetarian-only food menu on the newly launched train.
Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ruling party in West Bengal said the Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengal and Assam regions where non-vegetarian food is widely consumed, has been offered only vegetarian options.
Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, the semi-high-speed train has seen strong demand, with tickets selling out within hours of booking opening. The Howrah-Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express comprises 16 coaches, with three classes of travel: Third AC, Second AC and First AC.
