Vande Bharat Sleeper train food menu revised; passengers can choose non-veg option during ticket booking

Vande Bharat Sleeper train food menu: Within a month of its launch, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has revised the food menu options on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Now, the passengers travelling on the Howrah–Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train can choose between veg and non-veg meal options during ticket booking.

On Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that non-vegetarian meal option will soon be introduced on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Earlier, according to the menu released by the IRCTC, non-veg options including fish and meat were not available for travellers.

IRCTC introduces non-veg meal option on Vande Bharat Sleeper train

In a statement, the IRCTC said: “Drawing inspiration from the rich culinary traditions of Northeast India and Bengal, the onboard menu on this train features authentic regional flavors and the passengers are being served traditional Assamese preparations alongside popular Bengali dishes.