Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indo-Russian JV ‘Kinet Railway Solutions’ completes first car body, prototype soon

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: The Indo-Russian joint venture Kinet Railway Solutions has completed the first car body of Vande Bharat Sleeper train. “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first fully integrated car body at our Latur facility,” the company said in a statement.
It has been established as a joint venture between leading Russian rolling stock major TMH and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the manufacturing and maintaining 120 Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains (or 1,920 coaches) for Indian Railways.
Vande Bharat Sleeper train prototype by Kinet Railway Solutions
The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has targeted to roll out the first Vande Bharat Sleeper prototype by June 2026. Speaking during the Q3FY26 Earnings Conference Call, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Chairman and Managing Director Saleem Ahmad said that work on the Vande Bharat Sleeper project is progressing very well.
“Vande Bharat is a very prestigious project for us also and railways. And right now, our work is going on as per the planned progress. Our first milestone will be to give the prototype to the railways.
And we are hopeful to achieve this milestone within this year as per the program of the railway, which is, I think, June 2026,” the RVNL CMD said.
Vande Bharat Sleeper train tender
The Ministry of Railways awarded the contract to manufacture Vande Bharat Sleeper trains to three companies: BEML, Kinet Railway Solutions (a Joint Venture between Russian rolling stock major TMH and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited – RVNL) and a consortium of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited and Bharat Heavy Engineering Limited (BHEL).
The Howrah-Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train which was launched in January 2026 was developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More