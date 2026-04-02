Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indo-Russian JV ‘Kinet Railway Solutions’ completes first car body, prototype soon

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: The Indo-Russian joint venture Kinet Railway Solutions has completed the first car body of Vande Bharat Sleeper train. “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first fully integrated car body at our Latur facility,” the company said in a statement.

It has been established as a joint venture between leading Russian rolling stock major TMH and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the manufacturing and maintaining 120 Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains (or 1,920 coaches) for Indian Railways.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train prototype by Kinet Railway Solutions

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has targeted to roll out the first Vande Bharat Sleeper prototype by June 2026. Speaking during the Q3FY26 Earnings Conference Call, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Chairman and Managing Director Saleem Ahmad said that work on the Vande Bharat Sleeper project is progressing very well.