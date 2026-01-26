Vande Bharat Sleeper train: ICF to manufacture 50 rakes of 24-car coaches

The national transporter plans to roll out more Vande Bharat Sleeper train in the coming months. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: The newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Howrah and Kamakhya has reduced travel time while improving regional connectivity. The semi-high-speed train features 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, 4 Second AC, and 1 First AC. The national transporter plans to roll out more such train in the coming months.
24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train
The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will manufacture 50 rakes of 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. On Monday, addressing the gathering at the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the M Arun Sports Complex (ICF Stadium), General Manager U Subba Rao said has confirmed the development.
ICF to come up with 24 coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains
Rao said that major projects, including the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper rake, are progressing well. “The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, designed by ICF and manufactured at BEML, was flagged off by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 17 January 2026 for service between Howrah and Kamakhya, offering world-class comfort, advanced safety systems and modern passenger amenities.
Major projects such as the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper rake and Amrit Bharat Version 3.0 are progressing well,” he said. Later, while speaking to IndianExpress.com, MG Shanker, Public Relations Officer (PRO), ICF said that 50 such rakes will be manufactured. “We will be manufacturing 50 rakes of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains,” the PRO said.
The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was inaugurated on January 17, while commercial operations began on January 22. Earlier this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be introduced for overnight journeys of around 1,500 km. “Passengers can board the train in the evening and reach their destination the next morning,” he said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More