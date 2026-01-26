Vande Bharat Sleeper train: ICF to manufacture 50 rakes of 24-car coaches

24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will manufacture 50 rakes of 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

google-preferred-btn
The national transporter plans to roll out more Vande Bharat Sleeper train in the coming months. (Image: Ministry of Railways)The national transporter plans to roll out more Vande Bharat Sleeper train in the coming months. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: The newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Howrah and Kamakhya has reduced travel time while improving regional connectivity. The semi-high-speed train features 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, 4 Second AC, and 1 First AC. The national transporter plans to roll out more such train in the coming months.

24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train

The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will manufacture 50 rakes of 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. On Monday, addressing the gathering at the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the M Arun Sports Complex (ICF Stadium), General Manager U Subba Rao said has confirmed the development.

Also Read | Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 trains: ICF to manufacture two rakes by FY26 end – what’s new

ICF to come up with 24 coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains

Rao said that major projects, including the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper rake, are progressing well. “The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, designed by ICF and manufactured at BEML, was flagged off by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 17 January 2026 for service between Howrah and Kamakhya, offering world-class comfort, advanced safety systems and modern passenger amenities.

Major projects such as the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper rake and Amrit Bharat Version 3.0 are progressing well,” he said. Later, while speaking to IndianExpress.com, MG Shanker, Public Relations Officer (PRO), ICF said that 50 such rakes will be manufactured. “We will be manufacturing 50 rakes of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains,” the PRO said.

Also Read | Mumbai suburban railway: ICF to manufacture 15-car EMU trains for CR, WR; 2 auto-door rakes in FY26

Vande Bharat Sleeper train inauguration

The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was inaugurated on January 17, while commercial operations began on January 22. Earlier this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be introduced for overnight journeys of around 1,500 km. “Passengers can board the train in the evening and reach their destination the next morning,” he said.

Also Read | Train connectivity to Kohima: Dimapur-Zubza railway line project on track for 2029 completion

16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train features

  • Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
  • Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
  • Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
  • Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
  • Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
  • Kavach & Emergency talk-back system
  • Disinfectent technology to maintain high sanitation
  • Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
sulaiman khan
10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement