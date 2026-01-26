Vande Bharat Sleeper train: ICF to manufacture 50 rakes of 24-car coaches

The national transporter plans to roll out more Vande Bharat Sleeper train in the coming months. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: The newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Howrah and Kamakhya has reduced travel time while improving regional connectivity. The semi-high-speed train features 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, 4 Second AC, and 1 First AC. The national transporter plans to roll out more such train in the coming months.

24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train

The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will manufacture 50 rakes of 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. On Monday, addressing the gathering at the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the M Arun Sports Complex (ICF Stadium), General Manager U Subba Rao said has confirmed the development.

ICF to come up with 24 coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains

Rao said that major projects, including the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper rake, are progressing well. “The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, designed by ICF and manufactured at BEML, was flagged off by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 17 January 2026 for service between Howrah and Kamakhya, offering world-class comfort, advanced safety systems and modern passenger amenities.