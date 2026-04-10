Vande Bharat Sleeper occupancy: How trains are performing

Vande Bharat Sleeper train:Indian Railways has introduced the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to enhance passenger comfort and improve the overnight travel experience across the country. The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was launched on the Howrah-Kamakhya route. This orange and grey coloured train has cut travel time by up to six hours.
Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
Developed by BEML using ICF technology, this semi-high-speed train commenced its inaugural run on January 17, 2026. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from West Bengal Malda Town railway station. It operates as train number 27575/27576. The train is being operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.
What is the passenger occupancy of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train?
According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express operating on the Howrah-Kamakhya route has been running at over 100 per cent occupancy.
Vande Bharat Sleeper occupancy rate
According to the national transporter, Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services have carried 1.21 lakh passengers across 119 trips in the first three months of launch.
“Indian Railways introduced the Vande Bharat Sleeper service in January 2026. In just the first three months of operation, the service carried 1.21 lakh passengers across 119 trips, achieving an occupancy rate of over 100 percent, indicating strong demand and increasing passenger confidence in premium overnight rail travel,” it said.
During its journey between Howrah and Kamakhya, this new Vande Bharat Sleeper train halts at 13 stations. These are: Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, New Farakka, Malda Town, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon and Rangiya. The train is composed of 16 coaches: 11 AC 3-tier, four AC 2-tier and one AC 1st class.
Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Time table
Train number 27575, the Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper, departs from Howrah at 18:20 hrs and arrive at Kamakhya at 08:20 hrs the following day. In the return direction, train number 27576 leaves Kamakhya at 18:15 hrs and reach Howrah at 08:15 hrs the next day.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More