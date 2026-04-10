Vande Bharat Sleeper occupancy: How trains are performing

This orange and grey coloured train has cut travel time by up to six hours. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indian Railways has introduced the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to enhance passenger comfort and improve the overnight travel experience across the country. The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was launched on the Howrah-Kamakhya route. This orange and grey coloured train has cut travel time by up to six hours.

Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

Developed by BEML using ICF technology, this semi-high-speed train commenced its inaugural run on January 17, 2026. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from West Bengal Malda Town railway station. It operates as train number 27575/27576. The train is being operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.