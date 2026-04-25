Vande Bharat Sleeper among 2 new trains planned for Mumbai-Bengaluru route: Railway Minister

Mumbai-Bengaluru new train: The Ministry of Railways has planned to introduce two new trains between Bengaluru and Mumbai, including a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. These new train services are expected to enhance connectivity between the two cities and transform overnight travel. Earlier this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train service between Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the new orange and grey coloured train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. This will be the second such train in the country. The first Vande Bharat Sleeper, launched in January 2026, operates between Howrah and Kamakhya. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.
Earlier, the Union Minister said that the production of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains has been ramped up, adding that 12 such trains are expected to be introduced by December 2026. “12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains – comprising six rakes on each side – will be rolled out by the end of 2026,” he said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More