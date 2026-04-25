Vande Bharat Sleeper among 2 new trains planned for Mumbai-Bengaluru route: Railway Minister

Mumbai-Bengaluru new train: The Ministry of Railways has planned to introduce two new trains between Bengaluru and Mumbai, including a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. These new train services are expected to enhance connectivity between the two cities and transform overnight travel. Earlier this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train service between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the new orange and grey coloured train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. This will be the second such train in the country. The first Vande Bharat Sleeper, launched in January 2026, operates between Howrah and Kamakhya. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.