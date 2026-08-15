Vande Bharat Sleeper: 24-car trainset nears production, says ICF GM

Vande Bharat Sleeper 24-car trainset: The production of 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset is set to begin at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The factory will manufacture 50 such trainsets. At present, only one Vande Bharat Sleeper train is in operation, running between Howrah and Kamakhya. The 16-coach semi-high-speed train has 11 Third AC, four Second AC and one First AC coach. The Ministry of Railways plans to roll out more such train in the coming months.

On Saturday, ICF General Manager Manish Agarwal confirmed the development while addressing the gathering at the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the M Arun Sports Complex (ICF Stadium).

Agarwal said that the production drawings for the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset are ready. The drawings cover the coach structure, coach-to-coach interfaces and underframe equipment. He said that production of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset will begin soon.

“Production drawings for structural and fabrication assemblies, coach-to-coach interfaces and underframe equipment layouts have been prepared for the indigenous 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset to be produced shortly,” he said.

The GM also shared updates on the Amrit Bharat Version 3.0 and the Vande Bharat-based freight train. He said that the next-generation Amrit Bharat trains will have AC, general and sleeper class coaches, offering an economical and comfortable travel option for passengers. At present, Amrit Bharat trains have only general and sleeper class coaches.

On the Vande Bharat-based freight train, Agarwal said that ICF has developed Freight Electric Multiple Unit (Freight EMU) trainsets, expanding the use of indigenous trainset technology beyond passenger services. The trainsets have attracted interest from stakeholders and could bring a major change in freight transportation, particularly for white goods.

He also highlighted some of ICF’s recent developments, including the country’s first 15-car EMU rake for Mumbai suburban services and non-AC EMU coaches equipped with automatic sliding doors to improve passenger safety.

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ICF has also upgraded the interiors of Kolkata Metro coaches with improved aluminium paneling, ceilings and single-piece sidewall panels, along with advanced safety features.