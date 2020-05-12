Vande Bharat Mission 2.0: 145 flights to be sent to 31 countries to bring back stranded Indians

The most number of flights (13) will be operated between India and United States in the second phase, followed by UAE (11), Canada (10), Saudi Arabia (9) and UK (9). (File photo) The most number of flights (13) will be operated between India and United States in the second phase, followed by UAE (11), Canada (10), Saudi Arabia (9) and UK (9). (File photo)

The second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission — one of India’s largest repatriation exercise to bring back Indians stranded in other countries due to the Covid-19 crisis — will see the Centre operating 149 flights from May 16 to May 22.

Under this phase, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and state governments to bring back Indian citizens from nearly 31 countries in 149 flights.

In the first phase, Air India and Air India Express are operating 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring in approximately 15,000 Indians who are stranded in 12 countries.

Just In: 2nd phase of repatriation flights will be launched from May 16 to 22. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries. 149 flights to be deployed. Bigger than first phase, where 64 flights from 12 countries are operating.#VandeBharatMission @IndianExpress — Shubhajit Roy (@ShubhajitRoy) May 12, 2020

In the second phase, flights will be sent to countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Thailand, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Canada, Australia, Nepal and others for the first time.

The most number of flights (13) will be operated between India and United States in the second phase, followed by UAE (11), Canada (10), Saudi Arabia (9) and UK (9).

Country-wise flight operations. Country-wise flight operations.

The guidelines issued by the Home Ministry for the first phase is likely to be applicable for the second phase too. The MHA had stated that the stranded Indians who would be brought back by special flights from abroad would have to download “Aarogya Setu” mobile app and follow all the government-issued health guidelines.

Also read | Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in US from flying back home

The statement further said that the passengers will be medically screened before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. During the journey, all passengers will have to follow protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The passengers will also have to sign an undertaking to go into a 14-day quarantine on arrival in India.

The most number of flights will be operated between India and the United States in the second phase. (Express photo) The most number of flights will be operated between India and the United States in the second phase. (Express photo)

India has so far repatriated as many as 6,037 nations in 31 flights under the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission since May 7.

“Air India along with its subsidiary Air India Express are operating a total of 64 flights (42 by Air India & 24 by AI Express) to 12 countries viz. USA, UK Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE and Malaysia to repatriate 14,800 Indians back in the first phase,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a press release on Tuesday.

Three Navy ships were also sent to Male as part of the Samudra Setu mission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.