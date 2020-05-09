Air India flight with 163 Indians from Kuwait lands at Hyderabad airport

Passengers arrive from Abu Dhabi at the Kochi international airport, Thursday night. (Courtesy: Air India Express) Passengers arrive from Abu Dhabi at the Kochi international airport, Thursday night. (Courtesy: Air India Express)

In continuation of the Government of India’s Vande Bharat Mission, the arrival of an Air India flight AI-988 in Hyderabad Saturday marked the repatriation of the first batch of 163 Telugu-speaking Indian citizens from Kuwait. The Air India flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Hyderabad at around 10.07 pm Saturday.

Airport sources said that the entire premises were sanitised and all arrangements were made to ensure social distancing among the passengers during their movement. All the passengers were brought out from the aircraft in lots of 25 each and were subjected to thermal screening by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) officials. Thermal cameras were installed near the aerobridge itself.

Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any direct contact between the passengers and Iimmigration

officers, said an airport source, adding that the airport had provided seating arrangements and complimentary boxes of food for the arriving passengers.

Dr Anuradha Medoju, senior regional director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and in-charge of APHO for AP and TS, told indianexpress.com that all the passengers have undergone exit health screening in Kuwait before boarding the flight and they will go through a similar screening in Hyderabad as well.

“All passengers are asymptomatic. We are ensuring social distancing here. They will go through thermal screening and will have to fill a

self-declaration form. We are following all established protocols till handing them over to 14-day institution quarantine,” said Dr Medoju,

adding that the state government will take it forward if anyone is found with any symptoms.

