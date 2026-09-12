Vande Bharat freight train begins trial run on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route

Vande Bharat freight EMU train: After completing its trial run on West Central Railway (WCR), the country’s first Vande Bharat freight train has now started trials on Western Railway (WR). The trial is being conducted between Ahmedabad (ADI) and Mumbai Central (MMCT).

The move is aimed at checking the train’s performance and safety at different speeds. The freight train has been developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

A senior official from Ahmedabad Division confirmed the development to Indianexpress.com. “Trial run of Vande Bharat freight train is going on between ADI-MMCT-ADI,” he said.

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Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach Freight EMU has been designed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the rake is equipped with modern features such as advanced propulsion and braking systems, a special roller floor system to facilitate parcel loading, automatic wide sliding doors, temperature-controlled (reefer) facilities, CCTV surveillance, and fire detection systems.