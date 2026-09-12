Vande Bharat freight train begins trial run on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route

Vande Bharat Freight Train has begun its trial run on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central route, marking a new step in Indian Railways’ freight operations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 12, 2026 04:18 PM IST
India's first Vande Bharat freight train tested at 145 kmph over WCR (Image: WCR/Enhanced using AI)India's first Vande Bharat freight train tested at 145 kmph over WCR (Image: WCR/Enhanced using AI)
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Vande Bharat freight EMU train: After completing its trial run on West Central Railway (WCR), the country’s first Vande Bharat freight train has now started trials on Western Railway (WR). The trial is being conducted between Ahmedabad (ADI) and Mumbai Central (MMCT).

The move is aimed at checking the train’s performance and safety at different speeds. The freight train has been developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

A senior official from Ahmedabad Division confirmed the development to Indianexpress.com. “Trial run of Vande Bharat freight train is going on between ADI-MMCT-ADI,” he said.

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Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach Freight EMU has been designed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the rake is equipped with modern features such as advanced propulsion and braking systems, a special roller floor system to facilitate parcel loading, automatic wide sliding doors, temperature-controlled (reefer) facilities, CCTV surveillance, and fire detection systems.

Vande Bharat cargo train trial run

During its trial run on the Chaumahla-Shamgarh-Gurla section of WCR, the Vande Bharat freight train reached a speed of 145 kmph. The train was tested in an empty condition, with teams from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) present during the trials. The testing included emergency braking and checks on the train’s performance and movement at different speeds.

The trial was conducted on both the Up and Down lines of the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section of WCR zone. The freight EMU uses Vande Bharat-based technology and has bogies with a 20.32-tonne axle load. The trial was aimed at checking the rake’s stability, operational performance and movement at different speeds.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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