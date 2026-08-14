India’s first Vande Bharat freight train undergoes 130 kmph trial run on Kota-Rohal Khurd route

Vande Bharat freight train has undergone a 130 kmph trial run, marking a significant step towards faster and more efficient freight transportation in India.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 03:38 PM IST
Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach Freight EMU has been designed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed.Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach Freight EMU has been designed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed. (Image: Railways)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has undergone a trial run at 130 kmph on the Kota-Rohal Khurd section of West Central Railway (WCR). The trial was conducted as part of technical testing, with teams from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) present.

During the trial, the Railway officials tested the train’s electrical and propulsion systems, including regenerative energy, thermal capacity, traction and braking performance, and jerk levels under loaded conditions.

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the regenerative energy test checked how efficiently the train can recover electrical energy while braking. The thermal capacity test assessed the performance of its electrical and propulsion systems at high speeds.

The traction and braking tests checked the train’s pulling and braking capabilities, while the jerk tests assessed how smoothly the train accelerates and slows down when carrying a load.

Also Read | Railway Board approves 7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains – check routes, stops

Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach Freight EMU has been designed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the rake is equipped with modern features such as advanced propulsion and braking systems, a special roller floor system to facilitate parcel loading, automatic wide sliding doors, temperature-controlled (reefer) facilities, CCTV surveillance, and fire detection systems.

“The objective of these technical trials in the Kota Division is to conduct a detailed assessment of the functionality, reliability, and performance of the rake’s various systems at high speeds. Upon the successful completion of these trials, this rake could play a significant role in enabling fast, safe, and punctual parcel and logistics transportation within Indian Railways,” the Railway official said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments