India’s first Vande Bharat freight train undergoes 130 kmph trial run on Kota-Rohal Khurd route

Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach Freight EMU has been designed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed. (Image: Railways)

India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has undergone a trial run at 130 kmph on the Kota-Rohal Khurd section of West Central Railway (WCR). The trial was conducted as part of technical testing, with teams from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) present.

During the trial, the Railway officials tested the train’s electrical and propulsion systems, including regenerative energy, thermal capacity, traction and braking performance, and jerk levels under loaded conditions.

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the regenerative energy test checked how efficiently the train can recover electrical energy while braking. The thermal capacity test assessed the performance of its electrical and propulsion systems at high speeds.