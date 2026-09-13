India’s first Vande Bharat freight train hits 130 kmph during trial run on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route

Vande Bharat freight EMU trial run: India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has reached a speed of 130 kmph during its trial run on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central route. The trial is being conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara-Mumbai Central section of Western Railway.

Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the 16-coach Vande Bharat Freight EMU has been designed for the fast transportation of parcels and other goods. The train could be used to carry e-commerce shipments, courier packages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cold-chain products and other high-value goods.

“It is intended to provide a modern alternative to conventional freight trains, particularly for fast, reliable and time-bound parcel transportation,” the Railway said in a statement.