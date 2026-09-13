India’s first Vande Bharat freight train hits 130 kmph during trial run on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route

3 min readUpdated: Sep 13, 2026 04:21 PM IST
Vande Bharat freight EMU trial run: India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has reached a speed of 130 kmph during its trial run on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central route. The trial is being conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara-Mumbai Central section of Western Railway.
Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the 16-coach Vande Bharat Freight EMU has been designed for the fast transportation of parcels and other goods. The train could be used to carry e-commerce shipments, courier packages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cold-chain products and other high-value goods.
“It is intended to provide a modern alternative to conventional freight trains, particularly for fast, reliable and time-bound parcel transportation,” the Railway said in a statement.
Vande Bharat freight EMU trial on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route
According to Ahmedabad Railway Division, the Vande Bharat freight EMU rake was prepared at ICD Sabarmati and left Ahmedabad for Mumbai Central at around 9 am on September 12. The return trial from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad was conducted on September 13.
During the trial, the rake has been operated with 50 per cent payload and an axle load of 20.32 tonnes. As per the prescribed testing protocol, the daytime trial runs have been conducted while adhering to the permanent and temporary speed restrictions applicable on the section.
“During the trial, the RDSO team received the necessary technical and operational support from the Mechanical, Electrical, and Signal & Telecommunication departments of the Ahmedabad Division. Western Railway has made the necessary arrangements related to fitness, crew, safety and operations,” it said.
Earlier, the train had achieved a speed of around 145 kmph in empty condition during trials on the Kota Division of West Central Railway. The rake has a design speed of around 160 kmph.
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What is special about the Vande Bharat freight train?
The Vande Bharat Freight EMU has several modern features aimed at making parcel transportation faster and safer, including:
- 16-coach Freight EMU configuration
- Refrigerated (reefer) vans along with parcel coaches
- Wide automatic doors for faster and easier loading and unloading
- Roller flooring for pallet-based loading
- CCTV surveillance and fire detection systems
- Automatic door-locking system
- Advanced stability and safety arrangements for high-speed operations
- Modern safety systems such as Kavach
In a statement, the national transporter said that the rake is not an alternative to heavy freight trains operating on Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs). “It has primarily been developed for transporting smaller, high-value and time-sensitive cargo at higher speeds on passenger railway routes,” it added.
Vande Bharat freight train may boost express logistics
The trial will help RDSO collect data on the performance and safety of the Vande Bharat Freight EMU. The results will be used to assess the possibility of its future commercial operation.
“The successful trial of the Vande Bharat Freight EMU opens up a new possibility in Indian Railways’ freight transportation sector. Such a service could help Indian Railways provide a faster, safer, more reliable and time-bound express logistics option compared with road transportation,” Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway said in a statement.