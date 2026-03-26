Vande Bharat Express food complaint: IRCTC fined Rs 10 lakh; service provider penalised Rs 50 lakh, contract terminated by Railways

Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express food complaint: The Ministry of Railways has taken strict action against Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the onboard service provider of the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express following a food quality complaint. According to the national transporter, passenger safety and quality standards remain their highest priority.
In a letter dated March 25, to the IRCTC Chairman, the Railway Board (RB) said a passenger complaint about a worm found in food served on Train No. 21896 PNBE–TATA Vande Bharat Express on March 15, 2026, has been taken very seriously. The Board noted that the incident points to a lack of proper supervision by IRCTC.
Rs 10 lakh fine on IRCTC
“Considering the gravity of the lapses, the Competent Authority has decided to impose a fine of Rs. 10,00,000 (10 lakhs) on IRCTC for such deficiency in services.
Further, IRCTC is advised to ensure strict monitoring of onboard services so as to prevent any such incident in future. All concerned IRCTC supervisors must be directed to ensure that food quality, food safety and hygiene are their prime concerns,” RB said in the letter.
Vande Bharat food row: Rs 50 lakh fine on service provider, contract terminated
The Railway Board also imposed a Rs 50 lakh penalty on the concerned service provider based on the complaint. “This incident reflects gross negligence on the part of the service provider of the train in maintaining required food safety and hygiene standards to the passengers.
Considering the gravity of the lapses, IRCTC is advised to impose a fine of Rs. 50,00,000 (fifty lakhs) on the concerned licensee of the train and terminate the contract for such deficiency in services. Action taken by IRCTC should be reported to Board accordingly,” it said in the letter.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More