Vande Bharat Express food complaint: IRCTC fined Rs 10 lakh; service provider penalised Rs 50 lakh, contract terminated by Railways

Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express food complaint: The Ministry of Railways has taken strict action against Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the onboard service provider of the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express following a food quality complaint. According to the national transporter, passenger safety and quality standards remain their highest priority.

In a letter dated March 25, to the IRCTC Chairman, the Railway Board (RB) said a passenger complaint about a worm found in food served on Train No. 21896 PNBE–TATA Vande Bharat Express on March 15, 2026, has been taken very seriously. The Board noted that the incident points to a lack of proper supervision by IRCTC.